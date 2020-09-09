Oscars Adding Inclusion and Representation Requirements for Best Picture Eligibility

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences made a big announcement today about changes to the rules for how films can be considered for the Best Picture prize in the near future. As part of their overall commitment to growing representation on screen, The Academy announced new representation and inclusion standards for eligibility in the Best Picture category, which all films will be required to meet in order to even be nominated for the award. All other categories at the Oscars will be held to the same eligibility requirements.

“The aperture must widen to reflect our diverse global population in both the creation of motion pictures and in the audiences who connect with them. The Academy is committed to playing a vital role in helping make this a reality,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. “We believe these inclusion standards will be a catalyst for long-lasting, essential change in our industry."

These new requirements will see that Best Picture nominees meet two of four categories including: On-Screen Representation, Themes and Narratives, Creative Leadership and Project Team, Industry Access and Opportunities, and Audience development. You can read the full break down of the requirements for each of these below.

Starting with the 94th Oscars in 2022 and the 95th Oscars in 2023, films will need to submit their confidential Academy Inclusion Standards form to be considered; however films will not be required to meet the specified thresholds until the 96th Oscars in 2024.

Two of the Four requirements below will need to be met for a film to be considered for a Best Picture nomination.