Outer Banks Star Madelyn Cline Explains How Glass Onion Helped Her with Season 3

The third season of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix, and it features the return of Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron. Last year, moviegoers got to know Cline better after she played Whiskey in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Now that Outer Banks is back, Cline is revealing how her time making the star-studded film helped her prepare for the show's third season. In Glass Onion, Cline was joined by big names such as Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick.

"I was just so excited to have that extra foundation, but, I mean, I was always too scared to ask my Glass Onion cast 'what's your method?' even though I was so hungry to learn from them," Cline explained with a laugh in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But honestly, the most incredible lessons they taught me was just from having the absolute pleasure of watching them work and be in the midst of their craft. It was so wonderful. The biggest, most helpful lesson is with the absolute freedom with which they worked and how they were on set – if they didn't like anything that they did, it was just, 'We'll cut that,' and they would just start over. There wasn't so much pressure that they put on themselves, they just allowed themselves to be in the moment and be free and try things and maybe fail and we'll try it again, we'll do another take."

Cline explained that it "[felt] like we were in the trenches of the theater" while making Glass Onion. "We did so much together and we learned so much from each other and it was really, really such an eye-opening and wonderful experience," she shared. "I felt like a sponge."

What Is Outer Banks About?

Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the 'Pogues') in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that forces the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they'll never forget.

In addition to Cline, Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant. The show was recently renewed for its fourth season ahead of season three.

The third season of Outer Banks and the director's commentary of Glass Onion are now streaming on Netflix.