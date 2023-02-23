Outer Banks Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix and fans are piling in for a taste of what's coming next. Recent weeks have seen the streamer dropping a steady drip of new content. Whether its new stills from upcoming episodes, or that fantastic trailer release, the hype has continued to build. Netflix knows that the fanbase for this series have been engaged and they're more than ready to get back on the trail of that mystery. Things were left in a pretty precarious place at the end of last season. That excitement is going to carry directly over into Season 3. If that weren't exciting enough, the red brand has also renewed Outer Banks for a Season 4 before an episode even hit the service.

Series star Chase Stokes talked to Elite Daily about the show. In the interview, he mentioned that the writing team likes to keep the talent on their toes. So, expect some twists and turns with this season's crop of episodes. "The writers really like to keep us on our toes, and I think that creates performances that catch you in the moment ... I've no idea what's going on past what we've shot in Barbados," Stokes explained to the outlet. "I think a lot of loose ends are going to get tied up. A lot of questions will be answered. And per usual, these kids are going to get put through the wringer."



Season 3 of Outer Banks Is Finally Here!

Netflix has a fresh synopsis for Season 3 of the fan-favorite: "After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed "Poguelandia," the island's newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives."

"They're broke and far from home, they can't trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there's a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it's the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together."

