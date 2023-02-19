Outer Banks Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix

Good news, Outer Banks fans! Despite the fact that the third season of the hit series isn't coming to Netflix until the end of the month, the streamer has already renewed the show for a fourth season. According to The Wrap, the show's cast announced the renewal at Poguelandia, a live fan event that took place today in Huntington Beach, California. Showrunners Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke are all expected to return for the fourth season.

"The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks," the executive producers shared in a joint statement. "Thank you to Netflix, our cast, and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

What Is Outer Banks About?

Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the 'Pogues') in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that forces the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they'll never forget.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant. The series quickly and surprisingly found a place among Netflix's weekly Top 10 function, with reports indicating that only Tiger King and Ozark had outperformed the series at the time of its debut in 2020.

"They are intensely loyal to each other, and that's a constant. It lays some track for going forward," co-creator and executive producer Josh Pate teased ahead of Season 3 in an interview with Variety last year.

"The writers really like to keep us on our toes, and I think that creates performances that catch you in the moment ... I've no idea what's going on past what we've shot in Barbados," Stokes told EliteDaily in a previous interview. "I think a lot of loose ends are going to get tied up. A lot of questions will be answered. And per usual, these kids are going to get put through the wringer."

Season 3 of Outer Banks is currently set to arrive on Netflix on February 23rd.