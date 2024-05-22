Paddington 3 Gets First Teaser Poster

Paddington in Peru isn't heading to theaters until January 2025, but thanks to the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, we're getting our first teaser poster for the long-awaited threequel. The new teaser poster, shared by Collider (and you can check it out below as well), features the beloved bear holding his iconic marmalade sandwich while standing in front a graphics in pink, purple, orange, and gold tones that include tropical plants. No other information is contained on the image.

What Do We Know About Paddington in Peru?

Currently, details about Paddington in Peru are few. We do know that the film is expected to open in theaters in January 2025 and that it is expected to begin production in July. Additionally, the film will be directed by Dougal Wilson as Paul King, who directed the first two Paddington films is not returning for the third.

"We have long been huge admirers of Dougal's work, his stunning visual creativity, his storytelling, heart, emotion and humour," Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh and EVP Global Production Ron Halpern said in a statement. "We are so thrilled that Dougal will be directing the third Paddington film. We look forward to bringing Paddington back to Peru for his next big screen adventure."

"After ten years of working on the Paddington movies, I feel absurdly protective of the little bear, and I'm delighted that Dougal will be there to hold his paw as he embarks on his third big screen adventure," Paul King added. "Dougal's work is never less than astounding: funny, beautiful, heartfelt, imaginative, and totally original. Aunt Lucy once asked us to 'Please Look After This Bear.' I know Dougal will do so admirably."

Here's how Sony and StudioCanal describe the film:

The highly anticipated third Paddington film brings Paddington's story to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and to the mountain peaks of Peru.

Directed by Dougal Wilson. Screenplay by Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont. Story by Paul King, Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton. Paddington in Peru is based on the best-selling and internationally adored series of children's stories by British author Michael Bond. Produced by David Heyman and Rosie Alison. Executive producers are Paul King, Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Dan MacRae, Tim Wellspring, Jeffrey Clifford and Naoya Kinoshita. The film stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer, Antonio Banderas, Olivia Colman, Julie Walters, Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, Jim Broadbent and Carla Tous with both Ben Whishaw and Imelda Staunton returning as the respective voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy.