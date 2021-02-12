Paradise Cove Discovery Clip Exclusive Mena Suvari

✖

The producers of the new thriller Paradise Cove are celebrating its digital release today by providing ComicBook with an exclusive first look at a clip from the movie -- a moment when everything changes for Tracey (Mena Suvari), as she realizes that something very strange is going on in the house she's trying to flip. The film, which has been described as a "throwback thriller" for its vintage horror feel, was written by Sherry Klein, who recently wrote a pair of Ever After High specials for Netflix. She began her career with a 1997 episode of Star Trek: Voyager and also penned the 2001 movie Asylum Days.

The film was directed by Martin Guigui, who among other things directed the movie 9/11, starring Charlie Sheen and Whoopi Goldberg. Paradise Cove is one of a whopping five movies htat Guigui has directed, which are in various stages of post-production at present.

You can see the clip below.

You can see the official synopsis for the film below.

Mena Suvari faces danger at Paradise Cove. Todd Grinnell (One Day at a Time) and Kristin Bauer van Straten (True Blood) also star in the Martin Guigui-directed thriller, the story of a contractor and his wife who move to Malibu to flip his mother's beach house and are terrorized by the deranged homeless lady living under the house. Written and executive produced by Sherry Klein, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Martin Guigui (Beneath the Darkness, The Bronx Bull), Paradise Cove premieres on digital Feb 12 from Quiver Distribution.