Paramount+ Just Added One of the Best Horror Remakes of All Time

There’s a reason people say you shouldn’t touch the original, especially when it comes to the horror genre. As Hollywood continues to be stuck in repeat mode, remakes and reboots of iconic films have resulted in uninspired, inferior versions, but every once in a while, a remake comes along that is just as good as, and in rare cases even better than, the original. That was certainly the case for an iconic early 2000s horror remake that just started streaming on Paramount+.

Paramount+ subscribers can now stream Gore Verbinski’s The Ring after the supernatural horror film joined the platform on December 1st. Widely regarded as one of the best horror remakes of all time with a 72% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Naomi Watts-led film is a remake of the 1998 Japanese horror film Ringu, based on Koji Suzuki’s 1991 novel. The American remake centers around journalist Rachel Keller as she investigates a mysterious videotape filled with nightmarish images that seemingly causes the deaths of anyone who views it. Initially skeptical, she soon finds herself in a race against time after she watches the video and receives a phone call foretelling her death in seven days.

The Ring Is One of the Scariest Movies Ever

If you’re looking for a good scare, then you can’t go wrong with The Ring. Every aspect of the film, from the gloomy, desaturated blue-green color palette to the abrupt sonic shifts in the sound design, works together to build a palpable sense of unease and slow-burn tension that will have you on the edge of your seat and maybe even cowering in fear. Rather than relying on back-to-back jump scares, Verbinski expertly paced the scares and delayed reveals to make them more impactful and create a tangible sense of doom, and the movie resulted in some of the most memorable scenes in modern horror, like Samara crawling from the TV.

The film’s prioritization of atmosphere and psychological dread over jump scares and gore, cementing itself as a distinct, atmospheric experience, is just one thing that factored into The Ring being such a great remake. All of those scares were made believable thanks to a great lead performance from Watts, whose character grounded the film’s supernatural chaos in an ordinary, relatable character. The movie also successfully translated the Japanese concept for American audiences, maintaining the original’s core story and eerie tone while also carving out its own identity. The Ring not only became a horror staple but also introduced J-horror to a mainstream American audience, paving the way for later remakes of Japanese horror films such as The Grudge and Dark Water.

What’s New on Paramount+?

The Ring is one of several new-to-Paramount+ movies this December. The film dropped on the platform on December 1st alongside a long roster of other titles that included Annihilation, Disturbia, Fargo, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Inglourious Basterds, and Scary Movie 2. Other new December arrivals include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Coneheads, Miracle on 34th Street, and Paddington.

