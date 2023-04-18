Paul Rudd and Kathryn Newton Break Down Their Family Dynamic in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Exclusive Clip

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actors Paul Rudd and Kathryn Newton take fans behind the curtain in an exclusive clip from the Marvel Studios film. The third movie in the Ant-Man trilogy takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which means we get to catch up with a grown-up Cassie Lang. Kathryn Newton enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Cassie, the daughter of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. When you factor in the five-year time jump in Endgame and Scott being trapped in the Quantum Realm for those years, father and daughter have a lot of time to make up. The stars discuss this unique dynamic in a new video.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that is revealed for its home entertainment release on Digital (today), 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. Paul Rudd and Kathryn Newton are shown discussing their father/daughter dynamic, and how Scott Lang wants to make up for lost time with Cassie. However, Cassie has grown up a lot since Scott last saw her. She's getting arrested, and secretly wants to emulate her father by becoming a superhero too, complete with her own suit.

Kathryn Newton Wants To Do A Movie With Fellow MCU Star Sebastian Stan

Sebastian Stan has a big fan in the youngest actor in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kathryn Newton plays the grown-up version of Cassie Lang, the daughter of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang. During the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame, Cassie grew from a young girl to an 18-year-old full of energy and a calling to help those in need. With rumors swirling around a potential Young Avengers Marvel Cinematic Universe project and how that can lead to other team-ups, Kathryn Newton admits she'd love to act in a movie with Sebastian Stan, who plays the Winter Solder in the MCU.

Kathryn Newton and her Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania costar Evangeline Lilly were guests on PopBuzz, where Newton revealed how she's an MCU "stan," aka a fan of the cinematic universe. This led the interview to bring up Sebastian Stan, to which Newton replied, "Sebastian Stan. Big fan." She added, "If you ever want to do a movie together, I'm here."

This surprised Evangeline Lilly, who followed up to ask if this was a real obsession of Newton's. "Sebastian Stan? Oh yeah, I want to do a movie with him," Newton said. She then added how Stan is a really good actor and wondered if Lilly has ever seen him act. Of course, Lilly and Stan were two of the man heroes blipped back into existence when the Avengers created their own Infinity Gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame. The Wasp and the Winter Soldier fought alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Guardians of the Galaxy against Thanos and his Black Order.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is available today on Digital, and 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on May 16th.