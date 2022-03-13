Peacemaker Star Steve Agee Has Hilarious Reaction to Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project

The Adam Project is the newest movie from Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who will soon be teaming up for the third time for Deadpool 3. Currently, The Adam Project is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 70% critics score after 135 reviews and an 81% audience score after 250+ reviews. ComicBook.com gave the new movie a 3.5 out of 5, saying it “doesn’t live up to its potential,” but “it’s still a pleasant experience that is catered to the whole family.” Many people have taken to social media to talk about The Adam Project since its release, including Peacemaker star, Steve Agee. The actor known for playing John Economos had a hilarious reaction, which Reynolds “liked” on Twitter.

“I randomly checked out this movie #TheAdamProject and found out that dude who makes @AviationGin, @VancityReynolds, is also an actor! Anywho, really fun movie, check it out. This gin guy is going places,” Agee joked. Diedrich Bader, who is known for voicing Batman in various projects, had a great reply. “This will not get you a free bottle,” he joked. You can check out Agee’s post below:

https://twitter.com/steveagee/status/1502500900799062021?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In addition to playing Economos in the DCEU, Agee also stood in as King Shark on the set of The Suicide Squad. Back when The Suicide Squad was in production, ComicBook.com‘s Brandon Davis paid a visit to the set and spoke with Agee and his co-star, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), about Agee’s work as King Shark.

“I’m doing what Sean Gunn did for Rocket, is doing the motion capture,” Agee explained. “But it’s really easy. I come in and we run the scene with me and my weird suit and headpiece, and then I get to go sit down, and they keep redoing the same where they’re going to digitally put [in King Shark].”

As for The Adam Project, Reynolds stars as a man who travels back in time to meet up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) as well as the younger versions of his parents, who are played by Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. The movie also features Zoe Saldana and Catherine Keener.

Did you watch The Adam Project? What did you think? Are you excited Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3? Tell us in the comments!

The Adam Project is now streaming on Netflix, and the first season of Peacemaker is steaming on HBO Max.