Peacock Is Now Streaming the Best Animated Movie of 2024 (And There’s a Sequel on the Way)

The 2020s have been one of the best decades for animation in recent memory, marked by a renaissance of visual storytelling that has delivered some great animated movies. Within the decade, 2024 remains a banner year for animation. The year delivered a mix of massive box-office hits and critically acclaimed films that still garner buzz today, and the best animated movie of the year is now streaming on Peacock just weeks after its sequel was confirmed.

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DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot returned to Peacock on March 25th following its run on Netflix. The movie was directed by Chris Sanders and based on Peter Brown’s 2016 novel. It centers around a robot shipwrecked on a remote, wild island who learns to adapt to her harsh natural surroundings by befriending the local wildlife and adopts an orphaned gosling named Brightbill. The Wild Robot, starring Catherine O’Hara in her final film role, was a critical and commercial success upon its release in 2024 and is already guaranteed to return with a sequel based on Brown’s second book, The Wild Robot Escapes.

The Wild Robot Is DreamWorks’s Best Movie in Over a Decade

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Whether it be The Bad Guys, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, or even Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, DreamWorks has released plenty of great animated films over the last decade that have continued to prove the studio’s dominance as an animation powerhouse, but The Wild Robot is without a doubt the best. The movie’s near-perfect and “Certified Fresh” critic score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes (matched by a “Verified Hot” 98% audience rating) makes it the studio’s second-best movie ever and the highest-rated since 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon. The film is a groundbreaking masterpiece for DreamWorks and was even described by the Associated Press’ Mark Kennedy as “an absolute movie triumph.”

The Wild Robot is a deeply moving animated sci-fi gem that is well on its way to becoming a modern classic. While DreamWorks is known for its pop-culture-heavy humor, the movie moves away from that approach with a surprisingly mature and emotional story about parenthood, death, and connection. The movie is an all-around masterpiece, from its tear-jerker storytelling to its breathtaking, hand-painted animation style, which Sanders described as a “moving painting,” and it offers great character development in Roz, who moves beyond her programming to feel emotions and foster a deep relationship with Brightbill.

What’s New on Peacock?

The Wild Robot is the final major addition to Peacock’s lineup this March, with only a handful of other titles set to roll out in the final days of the month. The movie joined the platform on the heels of dozens of other arrivals, including other family-friendly movies like Little Rascals, the Madagascar movies, and Sonic the Hedgehog. Other recent additions include The Big Lebowski, Death Becomes Her, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, John Wick: Chapter 4, the Leprechaun franchise, and Schindler’s List.

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