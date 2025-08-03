Peacock Just Added Two All-Time Great Movies at Once

NBC has updated Peacock with not one, but two all-time great movies. For the month of August 2025, Peacock has a collection of new movies. Included in these new Peacock movies is arguably the best movie of 1997 and the best movie of 1994. How long these new classic movies will be available for free with a Peacock subscription, we do not know. Per usual, NBC does not disclose this information. Considering they were just added on August 1 though, it is safe to assume it will be a while before they are removed.

The first of these two new Peacock movies is 1997’s Good Will Hunting, from director Gus Van Sant, which remains his most prominent movie to date. And for the drama he notably received help from Ben Affleck and Mat Damon who wrote the movie. The latter also starred in the movie alongside Robin Williams, Minnie Driver, and Stellan Skarsgard.

Made on a budget of $10 million, Good Will Hunting did $225.9 million at the box office, and picked up nine nominations at the 70th Academy Awards that year, including for Best Picture. It is widely considered one of the best movies of the 90s and boasts a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The other noteworthy new Peacock movie is 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption from director Frank Darabont, who is also best-known for the drama. Based on the Stephen King novel, Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the American prison drama was notably a bit of a disappointment back in 1994, only doing a box office of $73.3 million on a budget of $25 million. However, the majority of this came in a second theatrical run, which happened after it picked up seven Academy Awards nominations, including for Best Picture. Before this, it only earned $16 million at the box office.

The Shawshank Redemption — which stars Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman — was notably the top movie rental of 1995 and was actually added to the National Film Registry in 2015 by the United States Library of Congress for preservation.

Those without a Peacock subscription but who are interested in remedying this have the option of $10.99 a month, which is the tier with ads. The tier without ads costs $16.99 a month.

