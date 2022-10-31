Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.

Howard the Duck, the 1986 film from Willard Huyck, was a critical and financial failure. The film received terrible reviews and made less than $40 million at the global box office. The fanbase for Howard has grown over the years, though it hasn't been available on any major streaming services in recent memory. That changes this week, as Peacock will be adding Howard the Duck to its lineup on November 1st.

What's Coming to Peacock in November?

Here's the full list of movies coming to Peacock on November 1st:

5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas, 2021

8 Mile, 2002

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011

Admission, 2013

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Gangster, 2007

Balto, 1995

Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure, 2015

Barbie in a Christmas Carol, 2008

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, 2010

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2, 2012

Barbie in the Pink Shoes, 2013

Barbie: The Pearl Princess, 2014

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, 2011

Battleship, 2012

Beethoven, 1992

Beethoven's 2nd, 1993

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, 2011

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blankman, 1994

Blippi's Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, 2022

Blue Streak, 1999

The Bone Collector, 1999

The Boss, 2016*

Bridesmaids, 2011

Bruce Almighty, 2003

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Death Becomes Her, 1992

Death Race, 2008

The Deer Hunter, 1979

Despicable Me, 2010

Despicable Me 2, 2013

The Dilemma, 2011

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat, 2003

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical, 2020

Easy A, 2010*

Evan Almighty, 2007

The Express, 2008

The Family Man, 2000*

Fletch, 1985

Fletch Lives, 1989

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Greenberg, 2010

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987

How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014

Howard the Duck, 1986

The Huntsman: Winter's War, 2016

It's Complicated, 2009

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012

Just Friends, 2005

King Kong, 2005

The Last of the Mohicans, 1992

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005*

Liar, Liar, 1997

Meet the Parents, 2000

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Little Fockers, 2010

Love Actually, 2003

Lucy, 2014

Madea's Big Happy Family, 2011

Major Payne, 1995

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You, 2017

Midway, 2019

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

Mr. Bean's Holiday, 2007

Mystery Men, 1999

Nanny McPhee, 2006

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

One True Thing, 1998

Out of Africa, 1985

Pixels, 2015

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Prime, 2005

Reality Bites, 1994

The Replacements, 2000

Ride Along 2, 2016

Role Models, 2008

Saving Santa, 2013

Scarface, 1983

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012

Selena, 1997

Taken 2, 2012

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018

This is 40, 2012

Tower Heist, 2011

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

The Waltons: Homecoming, 2021

Wanderlust, 2012

Warcraft, 2016

The Wedding Date, 2005

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

Whiplash, 2014

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

Are you going to be streaming Howard the Duck when it returns to Peacock? Let us know in the comments!