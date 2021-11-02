Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in November 2021

November is finally here and that means a couple of things. Not only is the holiday season now finally upon us, but the arrival of a new month also means new movies and TV shows on our favorite streaming services. The first day of any month typically brings a slew of additional entertainment to streaming services and November is no exception. Peacock got the month started with quite a few movies getting added to its lineup, with plenty more on the way over the course of the month.
The morning of November 1st saw the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas TV special added to Peacock’s roster, making it easier for everyone to watch one of the all-time classic holiday specials. Other new additions on November 1st include A Knight’s Tale, Blade, Goodfellas, Dazed and Confused, Kung Fu Panda, a couple of Hobbit movies, and all four Lethal Weapon films.
As far as originals go, Peacock is delivering new episodes of American Ninja Warrior Junior, Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, and Frogger throughout the month. The second season of the acclaimed Saved by the Bell reboot arrives on Peacock on November 24th.
You can check out the full list of November new additions below!
November 1
17 Again
2012
A Knight’s Tale
A Million Ways to Die in the West
The Addams Family
Along Came Polly
Antiques to the Rescue (Season 1)
Billy Madison
Blade
Blade II
Boo! A Madea Halloween
Casper’s Scare School
Christmas in Compton
The Chronicles of Riddick
The Cold Light of day
Conan the Destroyer
County Line
The Cowboy Way (Seasons 1-7)
Cry-Baby
Dallas Buyers Club
Dazed and Confused
Death at a Funeral
Deck the Halls
The Deer Hunter
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors
Downton Abbey
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!
End of Days
Erin Brockovich
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Evan Almighty
Far and Away
Goodfellas
Hairspray Live!
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
High Holiday
The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
How Murray Saved Christmas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Animated Special)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
The Last Song
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legal Action
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Lone Survivor
Lucy
Menace II Society
Midnight Run
Mo’ Money
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
Munich
Mystery Men
Neighbors
Non-Stop
The Notebook
An Officer and a Gentleman
Patriot Games
Peter Pan Live!
Pitch Black
The Proposal
Salt
Santa’s Slay
Savannah Sunrise
Santa Claus: The Movie
Scent of a Woman
Se7en
The Sound of Music Live!
Ted 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Sacred Scroll of Death
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
This Christmas
TMNT
Trainwreck
Turbo
Unstoppable
W.
Walk the Line
Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins
Wild West Chronicles
The Wiz Live!
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
You’ve Got Mail
November 2
Best of WWE: The Rock (New Episode)
November 4
Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (Peacock Original)
November 5
Love Joy (Original Comedy Special)
November 6
The Great Christmas Switch
November 7
Men in Blazers (Season 8)
November 8
The Adventures of Pepper and Paula
Arthur & Merlin
AWOL-72
Behaving Badly
Body of Sin
The Challenger Disaster
Daylight’s End
Dwegons & Leprechauns
The Good Neighbor
The Great Bear
Heavenly Deposit
A Horse for Summer
The Hot Flashes
Pixies
Rich Boy, Rich Girl
Robot Overlords
Rushlights
The Trials of Cate McCall
November 10
Follow Me: The Yani Netanyahu Story
The Restless Conscience: Resistance to Hitler Within Germany 1933-1945
November 11
Madagascar: A Little Wild (Season 5)
Paris in Love (Peacock Original)
November 12
Shut Up Little Man
November 13
Christmas Time Is Here
November 14
Dead Heist
Edmond
Ernest in the army
Fifty Pills
Finding Rin Tin Tin
Grand Theft Parsons
The Great New Wonderful
Liar Liar
Labor Pains
Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Mayor of the Sunset Strip
Straight A’s
Strays
November 15
Escape to the Chateau DIY (Season 6)
November 16
Best of WWE: Survivor Series (New Episode)
Cowboys & Aliens
One Day
Safe House
November 17
Longmire (Seasons 1-6)
Strike a Pose
November 18
Boy Meets Girl (Season 1)
Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving (Holiday Special)
Psych 3: This Is Gus (Peacock Original Movie Premiere)
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip
Avenging Angelo
Blonde and Blonder
Bob the Butler
What Doesn’t Kill You
Where the Red Fern Grows
November 19
Pressure Cooker
Teach
November 21
WWE Ruthless Aggression (Season 2: New Episodes)
WWE’s The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Survivor Series
November 24
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Original Series)
Saved by the Bell: Season 2 Premiere (Peacock Original)
November 25
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Jeff Hardy
November 26
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase
November 27
Royally Wrapped for Christmas
November 28
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Season 11)