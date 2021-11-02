Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in November 2021

November is finally here and that means a couple of things. Not only is the holiday season now finally upon us, but the arrival of a new month also means new movies and TV shows on our favorite streaming services. The first day of any month typically brings a slew of additional entertainment to streaming services and November is no exception. Peacock got the month started with quite a few movies getting added to its lineup, with plenty more on the way over the course of the month.

The morning of November 1st saw the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas TV special added to Peacock’s roster, making it easier for everyone to watch one of the all-time classic holiday specials. Other new additions on November 1st include A Knight’s Tale, Blade, Goodfellas, Dazed and Confused, Kung Fu Panda, a couple of Hobbit movies, and all four Lethal Weapon films.

As far as originals go, Peacock is delivering new episodes of American Ninja Warrior Junior, Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol, and Frogger throughout the month. The second season of the acclaimed Saved by the Bell reboot arrives on Peacock on November 24th.

You can check out the full list of November new additions below!

November 1

17 Again

2012

A Knight’s Tale

A Million Ways to Die in the West

The Addams Family

Along Came Polly

Antiques to the Rescue (Season 1)

Billy Madison

Blade

Blade II

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Casper’s Scare School

Christmas in Compton

The Chronicles of Riddick

The Cold Light of day

Conan the Destroyer

County Line

The Cowboy Way (Seasons 1-7)

Cry-Baby

Dallas Buyers Club

Dazed and Confused

Death at a Funeral

Deck the Halls

The Deer Hunter

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors

Downton Abbey

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!

End of Days

Erin Brockovich

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Evan Almighty

Far and Away

Goodfellas

Hairspray Live!

Half Baked

Happy Gilmore

High Holiday

The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

How Murray Saved Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Animated Special)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Last Song

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legal Action

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Lone Survivor

Lucy

Menace II Society

Midnight Run

Mo’ Money

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

Munich

Mystery Men

Neighbors

Non-Stop

The Notebook

An Officer and a Gentleman

Patriot Games

Peter Pan Live!

Pitch Black

The Proposal

Salt

Santa’s Slay

Savannah Sunrise

Santa Claus: The Movie

Scent of a Woman

Se7en

The Sound of Music Live!

Ted 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Sacred Scroll of Death

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

This Christmas

TMNT

Trainwreck

Turbo

Unstoppable

W.

Walk the Line

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins

Wild West Chronicles

The Wiz Live!

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

You’ve Got Mail

November 2

Best of WWE: The Rock (New Episode)

November 4

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution (Peacock Original)

November 5

Love Joy (Original Comedy Special)

November 6

The Great Christmas Switch

November 7

Men in Blazers (Season 8)

November 8

The Adventures of Pepper and Paula

Arthur & Merlin

AWOL-72

Behaving Badly

Body of Sin

The Challenger Disaster

Daylight’s End

Dwegons & Leprechauns

The Good Neighbor

The Great Bear

Heavenly Deposit

A Horse for Summer

The Hot Flashes

Pixies

Rich Boy, Rich Girl

Robot Overlords

Rushlights

The Trials of Cate McCall

November 10

Follow Me: The Yani Netanyahu Story

The Restless Conscience: Resistance to Hitler Within Germany 1933-1945

November 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Season 5)

Paris in Love (Peacock Original)

November 12

Shut Up Little Man

November 13

Christmas Time Is Here

November 14

Dead Heist

Edmond

Ernest in the army

Fifty Pills

Finding Rin Tin Tin

Grand Theft Parsons

The Great New Wonderful

Liar Liar

Labor Pains

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mayor of the Sunset Strip

Straight A’s

Strays

November 15

Escape to the Chateau DIY (Season 6)

November 16

Best of WWE: Survivor Series (New Episode)

Cowboys & Aliens

One Day

Safe House

November 17

Longmire (Seasons 1-6)

Strike a Pose

November 18

Boy Meets Girl (Season 1)

Chrisley Knows Thanksgiving (Holiday Special)

Psych 3: This Is Gus (Peacock Original Movie Premiere)

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

Avenging Angelo

Blonde and Blonder

Bob the Butler

What Doesn’t Kill You

Where the Red Fern Grows

November 19

Pressure Cooker

Teach

November 21

WWE Ruthless Aggression (Season 2: New Episodes)

WWE’s The Ultimate Show: Ultimate Survivor Series

November 24

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky (Original Series)

Saved by the Bell: Season 2 Premiere (Peacock Original)

November 25

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Jeff Hardy

November 26

Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase

November 27

Royally Wrapped for Christmas

November 28

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Season 11)