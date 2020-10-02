Pennywise Actor Tim Curry Unveils Paramount Network's Slate of Halloween Programming

Tim Curry, who played Pennywise the clown in the 1990 TV adaptation of Stephen King's It, narrates a new teaser for Paramount Network's "Killer Classics" lineup, which begins tomorrow and continues through Halloween weekend, bringing day-long marathons featuring fan-favorite action and horror movies to the small screen. In 2020, the idea feels even more relevant than it might have in the past, considering that there are so few options for entertainment -- especially movies -- outside of the house, and in much of the United States, drive-in theaters will be closing soon, as weather won't be warm enough to sustain them through the winter months.

In addition to It, Curry appeared in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, one of the greatest examples of a cult classic in cinema history. On Halloween, both of those will be airing on Paramount Network, along with Clue. curry played a key role in Clue, an ensemble movie with a number of notable '80s character actors, many of whom appeared in "10 Clues," an episode of Psych that paid homage to the movie. Curry did not appear in "100 Clues," having already appeared in an earlier episode of Psych.

If you want to get really specific about it, "Killer Classics" technically launched last night with The Addams Family and Addams Family Values – and in the coming days and weeks, other fan-favorites like Child’s Play, Halloween II and Stephen King’s It will air as well, along with accepted classics like Goodfellas, Tombstone, and Kill Bill vol. 1 & 2 will air weekdays starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

Every "Spooktacular Saturday," running from 8 a.m. ET/PT until 4 p.m., will have a different themed movie marathon including The Iconic Tim Curry Trinity marathon featuring Clue, Stephen King’s It, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show airing on Halloween.

You can check out the full lineup for the Saturday Marathons below, starting with tomorrow's adrenaline-pumping start to the event.

October 3: Superstar-Action-Hero Saturday featuring The Expendables Franchise, Man on Fire, Gone in 60 Seconds

October 10: Creepy-Kooky-Ooky-thon featuring Addams Family, Addams Family Values, Clue, The Witches of Eastwick, Groundhog Day

October 17: Other-worldly Adventure-thon featuring The Dark Knight, Twilight, Star Trek: Beyond, Arrival

October 24: Hair-raising Adventure-thon featuring Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park franchises

October 31-November 1 (Halloween Weekend)

October 31: The Iconic Tim Curry Trinity featuring Clue (35th anniversary), Stephen King’s It (30th anniversary), & Rocky Horror Picture Show (45th anniversary)

November 1: Blood-Sucking Sunday featuring the Twilight franchise