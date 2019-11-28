People Are Loving Xfinity’s ET Thanksgiving Day Parade Commercial

Happy Thanksgiving! Families and friends around the United States are currently gathered around their televisions watching the 93rd annual Macy’s Day Thanksgiving Parade. The show has already featured multiple Broadway performances, a song from Celine Dion, and some of the parade’s famous line-up of balloons. However, one moment in the broadcast that’s caught the attention of the Internet was an Xfinity commercial that featured a reunion that was 37 years in the making. The ad showed the titular character from the Steven Spielberg classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial reuniting with Elliott, who was once again played by Henry Thomas. You can watch the commercial below:

Look who came home for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/paJRHnMJfj — Xfinity (@Xfinity) November 28, 2019

Many fans have since tweeted about the reunion, clearly loving the commercial:

@Xfinity your ET commercial is the best. Thanks for getting me teary this morning. — Sarah Higgins (@slynhiggins) November 28, 2019

A commercial just gave us an ET sequel featuring the actor who originally played Elliott. Yep, you guessed it. I cried.#MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/BoKLZy0R9e — Amy DeCamp (@decamptownraces) November 28, 2019

Xfinity coming in hard with that ET commercial pic.twitter.com/kraqd0yluA — GhostGirl Productions (@GhostGirlProd) November 28, 2019

Hey @Xfinity – whoever was behind the #ET commercial deserves a big raise for Christmas! — Rory Connellan (@rconnellan) November 28, 2019

Xfinity put out a statement about the holiday special:

“E.T. is back on earth for a surprise visit with Elliott, who now has his own family. Although technology has changed our world since they’ve last seen each other 37 years ago, their connection and friendship remains strong and is a touching reminder of how important reconnecting is during the holiday season.”

AP News reports that 8,000 people are expected to march in the parade, and the event will include big-name performers such as Billy Porter, Celine Dion, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, and Idina Menzel. Some of the balloons fans can expect to see today are Olaf from Frozen, Astronaut Snoopy, Pikachu, Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Red Ranger, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dreamworks Trolls, Ronald McDonald, and more.

The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade began today at 9 a.m. EST.