Sony Apologizes Over ‘Peter Rabbit’ Food Allergy Scene

Sony Pictures has issued an apology for Peter Rabbit after a scene depicting “food allergy bullying” sparked backlash online.

The issue comes with a scene that sees the animated hare (voice of James Corden) and his woodland friends retaliating against the human Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) by attacking him with blackberries, knowing he’s allergic.

The rabbits’ attack forces the “villain” to use an EpiPen.

A joint statement with the filmmakers released Sunday has the studio noting “food allergies are a serious issue” and the half-animated, half-live-action film “should not have made light” of a food allergy “even in a cartoonish, slapstick way.”

“We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize,” reads the statement, attributed in part to Peter Rabbit‘s directors, writers and producers.

Allergy group Global Anaphylaxis Awareness and Inclusivity (Globalaai) chastised Sony Pictures, saying the film “mocks the seriousness of allergic disease and is heartbreakingly disrespectful to the families of those that have lost loved ones to anaphylaxis.”

Charity group Kids with Food Allergies shared a warning about the scene on Facebook, giving rise to the “#boycottpeterrabbit” hashtag on Twitter.

“It is unnecessary for a film to show the characters intentionally attacking another with his food allergen to trigger anaphylaxis,” reads the post, which has since received over 1,000 shares and more than 1,400 reactions.

“Portraying anaphylaxis as a joke can cause some people to have a cavalier attitude about food allergies which can put kids with food allergies at risk. We are asking filmmakers to work with us to raise awareness about the seriousness of food allergies, and help us promote positive attitudes and safe environments for kids with food allergies.”

Asthma and Allergy Foundation president and CEO Kenneth Mendez penned an open letter to Sony over the weekend asking for the opportunity to educate the studio and the Peter Rabbit cast about food allergies, urging the company to “examine your portrayal of bullying in your films geared toward a young audience.”

The film, which is rated PG for some rude humor and action, opened over the weekend with a better-than-expected $25 million against adult drama Fifty Shades Freed.