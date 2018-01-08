Sony’s ‘Peter Rabbit’ Parodies ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Logan’

Movies

Sony Pictures’ live-action-slash-animated Peter Rabbit parodies 2017 superhero hits Wonder Woman and Logan in a new batch of posters.

The parodies see Cotton Tail (voice of Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Daisy Ridley) as “Wonder Wabbit,” with Peter Rabbit (voice of The Emoji Movie‘s James Corden) sporting Wolverine-esque “claws” with handfuls of carrots.

An adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s classic and beloved children’s stories from the early 1900’s, Peter Rabbit is described by Sony as an “irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude.”

The computer generated hare and friends go to war with Mr. McGregor (Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Domhnall Gleeson), who has caught the eye of human Bea (X-Men: Apocalypse‘s Rose Byrne).

Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie features as Flopsy, alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘s Elizabeth Debicki as Mopsy.

Social media users weren’t impressed, tweeting their displeasure at both the Fandango and Sony Pictures Twitter accounts.

Peter Rabbit opens February 9.

