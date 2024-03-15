Pierce Brosnan Pleads Guilty to Charges After Violating Yellowstone Policy

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan plead guilty to stepping off a trail in Yellowstone National Park late last year. The actor was said to have found himself in a thermal area during a visit in November of 2023. As a part of his fine, he will have to pay $500 and donate $1,000 to Yellowstone Forever. That nonprofit organization helps support the national park and its upkeep. Brosnan telephoned into the court for information about his fines and to enter his guilty plea. The US District Court in Wyoming considers those charges to be pretty serious. Despite that fact, there are a lot of people who find themselves afoul of the rules every year when they end up in the thermal areas.

Yellowstone is begging people to be careful when visiting the national parks and wrote up these guidelines for potential guests. "Burns from thermal features are a common cause of serious injury and death in the park. Check at a ranger station before you go exploring," their site explains. "Foot travel in all thermal areas must be confined to boardwalks or maintained trails that are marked by official signs. Don't approach or shortcut through geyser basins after dark when there is greater danger of stepping into a hot spring."

"For your safety and for the protection of thermal features in Yellowstone, it is illegal to swim or bathe in any water that is entirely of thermal origin," the safety message mentions. "Hot springs contain algae, bacteria, and fungi found nowhere else in the world: soaking or wading in springs can destroy these life forms. Throwing objects like rocks or sticks into thermal features is prohibited since doing so can clog vents and alter the flow and temperature of the water. Food and smoking are not allowed in thermal areas."

Brosnan Reveals His Pick For The Next Bond

Pierce Brosnan game his read on who the next James Bond would be. He's been on record in the past as not really wanting to offer an opinion on the whole casting phenomenon. But, the former Bond would like to see Cillian Murphy get a chance to put on the tuxedo. At The Oscar Wilde Awards, the BBC spoke to Brosnan and he argued for the Oppenheimer actor. The star called Murphy "magnificent." With all those academy award wins last week, anyone in the Christopher Nolan movie has a bit of a raised profile now. So, a lot of fans are willing to entertain the idea of the Peaky Blinders actor being James Bond. Still, the debates on social media rage on.

"Cillian would do a magnificent job as James Bond on His Majesty's Secret Service," Brosnan said on the red carpet.

Will We Ever See Doctor Fate Again?

Brosnan has been back in the public eye quite a bit recently. His performance in Black Adam ended up being a highlight of that movie. Despite the box office performance, DC fans want to see Brosnan put on Doctor Fate's helmet again. James Gunn and Peter Safran are at the controls when it comes to the studio, so a lot of people wonder if any of the old DC stuff will make its way into their new DC Universe. At the moment, that seems unlikely. But, Gunn has showed that he keeps an ear towards the fans. Producer Jaume Collet-Serra and Brosnan gave their take on a possible return with USA Today last year.

"The helmet chooses who it lets touch. And at the end of the movie, the helmet chooses Hawkman," Collet-Serra said while comparing Brosnan to "a bit like Obi-Wan Kenobi who dies in the first Star Wars and yet appears in every Star Wars. So we'll all see what happens."

The Doctor Fate actor mentioned that Beau Flynn told him, "not everything is as it seems." "So I think the door is open," Brosnan mused. "I honestly have no idea where this will go. I just know I'm very proud of the work playing Dr. Fate and honored being part of the DC comic book world."

Did you know about this Yellowstone stuff? Let us know down in the comments!