Pinocchio Producer Teases Sequel Films for Live-Action Remake

Walt Disney Animation's Pinocchio represents one of the most beloved classics of the studio's library, still widely loved more than 80 years after its release. The 1940 version of Pinocchio never had a sequel, but that doesn't mean the new live-action remake can't add to the story and legacy. Disney's live-action Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis, could set the stage for sequels, according to one of its executive producers.

At the Pinocchio premiere on Wednesday night, Variety caught up with executive producer Jacqueline Levine and asked about a potential franchise to come from the new Disney+ film. Levine said, as long as there's interest, there is definitely a future direction for the story.

"Hard to know, I guess we have to see how this one does. Hopefully people love it was much as we do, and that's the start of other installments," Levine explained. "There's definitely a place for this story to go, so I guess we'll see."

Disney's live-action Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the father of the titular puppet. Joseph Gordon-Levitt lends his voice as Jiminy Cricket and Cynthia Erivo plays the Blue Fairy.

You can take a look at Disney's official description of Pinocchio below.

"Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio's guide as well as his 'conscience'; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is 'Honest' John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman."

Pinocchio arrives on Disney+ on September 8th.