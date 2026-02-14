Pixar Officially Reveals a Major Toy Story 5 Spoiler Before The New Trailer

Toy Story fans, rejoice! We’re only a few months out from the theatrical release of the 5th movie in the franchise, which will be hitting theaters this July. This comes as a pleasant surprise for most since fans thought that the franchise would peter out after the 4th installment—and it’s all but confirmed that a 6th movie will also be made (likely contingent on the success of the 5th, though).

And it seems that Pixar isn’t above releasing a spoiler or two to drum up excitement for the film. In a poster for the film that’s been posted to X by Pixar Post, the studio has officially dropped the lore that Forky got married between the last movie and this one. The poster shows all the fan favorites, including Forky and his new bride, being toted around in a backpack as they stare confusedly down at a frog-shaped tablet called Lilypad that will serve as this movie’s villain—or at least its existential crisis, as the toys battle against children’s rampant screentime addiction. The official summary of the movie reads: The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs are challenged when they’re introduced to what kids are obsessed with today….electronics!

Fans Are Sharing Their Hopes For Toy Story 5

Check out the new International #ToyStory5 poster. One of these new characters is an Easter egg in #Hoppers! #pixar pic.twitter.com/RGI3Ni1VKP — Pixar Post (@ThePixarPost) February 13, 2026

“When it comes to Toy Story, it’s tough to deny that each film feels like a perfect piece of the puzzle. As a fan, I respect every installment, even though my heart really lies with the third one, which felt like such a fitting, emotional conclusion to the entire arc,” said one fan on Reddit. They went on to add, “Now, with Toy Story 5 coming up, I honestly don’t know what more there is to do. The first four movies covered so much ground: the evolution of the toys, the passing of time, the existential crises of these animated objects. It’s hard to imagine where the story can go without feeling forced. Apparently, the movie 5 might introduce “technology as the villain,” which is an interesting concept, but also kind of… strange?”

And since the newest addition to the franchise was announced, fans have been speculating about the plot and the potential of a new Toy Story. But it is hard for some fans who have been here since the beginning to imagine that the newest film won’t feel like a cash grab for the studio, unable to capture the magic that was so integral to the first three films, especially. Feeling more hopeful, another fan added, “The potential direction for Toy Story 5 sounds interesting, especially with the idea of technology replacing toys and potentially replacing imagination itself. It feels like a logical next step in exploring how toys (and their creators) evolve with the changing times, and the idea of looking at the ‘next generation’ of toys is very fitting.” So here’s hoping that Pixar has figured out how to keep the heart in what’s becoming one of their most beloved franchises.

