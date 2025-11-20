Pixar’s New Hoppers Trailer Reveals a Family-Friendly Twist on a Sci-fi Classic

Pixar is still more than capable of delivering a massive hit (see: last year’s Inside Out 2), but the animation powerhouse has been hit with some hard times of late. In a development that would have been unprecedented during Pixar’s 2000s heyday or the 2010s, multiple recent Pixar movies have fallen short of box office expectations, with this summer’s Elio marking a new low point for the studio. Pixar has some highly anticipated sequels in the works that should be sizable draws (including Toy Story 5 next year), but the studio is also trying to get back on track with original programming. First up in 2026 is Hoppers, which just received a new trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Pixar officially released the latest Hoppers trailer online (perfectly timed so it can be attached to screenings of Zootopia). The preview sheds a substantial amount of light on the story, essentially positioning this as Pixar’s riff on the Avatar concept. College student Mabel is thrilled to discover her professor’s technology that allows people to transfer their consciousness into robotic animal bodies, and she assimilates herself into an animal kingdom living life as a beaver. As seen in the footage, Mabel establishes herself as an integral figure in the animals’ quest to reclaim their land from humans, but they threaten to take things too far. Check out the trailer in the space below:

Can Hoppers Be a Much-Needed Hit for Pixar?

The first Hoppers teaser made a direct reference to Avatar, so Disney and Pixar aren’t running from the obvious comparisons between the two. But while Avatar went on to launch one of the biggest sci-fi movie franchises of all time, Hoppers isn’t as sure of a thing. There was a time when Pixar routinely turned original concepts into major hits, but as seen with the underwhelming performance of Elio, the studio’s name isn’t enough to draw families to the movie theater anymore. This could be a byproduct of Pixar becoming a Disney+ franchise during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people became accustomed to seeing the studio’s latest releases at home.

Hoppers might be in a position where it can reverse that trend. Early spring seems like the ideal window for its debut. It’s a less competitive period at the box office, and Hoppers should stand out as the high-profile family offering. Elio failed because it opened on the heels of Lilo & Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon, two record-breaking blockbusters targeting the same demographic. There simply wasn’t much interest in Elio after two major releases geared towards youngsters. In contrast, Hoppers opens alongside the R-rated monster movie The Bride!, and the biggest holdover will be Scream 7.

Though there are clear similarities between Hoppers and Avatar (which didn’t invent this story archetype, it should be noted), the former looks like it will be a fun spin on the basic premise. Mabel’s interactions with the animals (particularly when she first meets them) is a great source of comedy, leaning into the classic fish-out-of-water setup. There’s also potential for Hoppers to deliver some of that legendary Pixar poignancy. The studio’s strongest efforts blend entertaining high concepts with relatable, human emotion. Mabel could be struggling to find her place in the world, believing she’s found a home amongst the animals.

Not only is Disney looking to rebound from what’s been a rough box office year (though, Zootopia 2 should provide a reprieve there), Hoppers is an important release for Pixar. The studio remains interested in making more original films (Gatto is already slated for a 2027 release), but these need to start becoming sizable hits again if they’re to keep getting the green light. Hopefully, the combination of a fun narrative and an ideal release date propels Hoppers to have the kind of success Pixar is familiar with.