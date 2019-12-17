Pixar Releases New Onward Trailer

Following a run of mostly sequels over the past couple of years, Disney’s Pixar Animation Studios is making a move back towards original works. Every movie currently in development at Pixar is a brand new, original idea, and the first of those projects hitting theaters is a fantasy adventure called Onward. The new movie, which hits theaters in March and stars Marvel Cinematic Universe standouts Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, is all about two elf brothers on the search for magic in order to speak with their late father. Onward has a very unique premise that Pixar is hoping fans will love, and the studio is giving everyone a new look at what’s to come with an all-new trailer.

Pixar announced the arrival of the new Onward trailer on Monday, along with the news of a few other stars that had joined the cast of the animated adventure. Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez are all going to voice characters in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Character posters for Disney & Pixar’s Onward, including newly-announced cast Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez,” Pixar wrote in a tweet. “Check back tomorrow to see the brand-new trailer for the film.”

Character posters for Disney & Pixar’s Onward, including newly-announced cast Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez. ✨ Check back tomorrow to see the brand-new trailer for the film. pic.twitter.com/qoLMRdY1v0 — Pixar (@Pixar) December 16, 2019

Onward is written and directed by Dean Scanlon (Monsters University). Joing Pratt and Holland in the film’s core cast are Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

“Tom has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays,” Scanlon said when the movie was first announced. “There is no one funnier than Julia, but she also brings a warmth and loving side to her character.”

“Chris [Pratt] brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humor to his character,” added producer Kori Rae.

What do you think of the new Onward trailer? Will you be heading to theaters to see Onward next year? Let us know in the comments!

Onward arrives in theaters on March 6. 2020.