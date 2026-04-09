25 Years Ago, Power Rangers’ Creepiest Villain Made Their Debut

When you think of Power Rangers villains, there are several that instantly come to mind. Whether that’s Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Ecliptor and Astronema from Power Rangers In Space, or someone like Venjix from Power Rangers RPM, there have been many amazing villains over the course of the franchise’s history. That said, none of those win the title of creepiest Power Rangers villain, as that villain made their debut 25 years ago.

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In the year 2000, the franchise was in the midst of its Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue era, and on April 8th, the episode Go Volcanic would feature the debut of the incredibly frightening villain known as Queen Bansheera. It’s easy to forget just how creepily evil Queen Bansheera was, and all you have to do is look at the image below to see the weird, twisted Power Rangers version of Pennywise to understand how evil she truly was.

Queen Bansheera’s Final Power Rangers Form Was Nightmare Fuel

Queen Bansheera was the main villain of Lightspeed Rescue, as the Rangers would attempt to stop her from executing her ultimate plan to take back Mariner Bay for the demons that used to rule the Earth thousands of years ago. That’s pretty evil in itself, but she would only grow more powerful and evil as the series went on.

She begins the show in a weakened spirit form, and Skull Cavern, which is the demons’ base, is buried under the water to keep the demons from taking over (water is their weakness after all). She is able to partly regain her body and tries to throw a meteor at Earth, but that is foiled by the Power Rangers. Eventually, she regains her body by sapping Vypra’s energy, which is when she assumes her most powerful and final form, and as you can see below, she is pure nightmare fuel.

In this form, Bansheera can control her size and become as big as the Megazord instantly, and she can also teleport herself and other beings. She also has a lethal sonic scream, telepathy, telekinesis, pyrokinesis, lightning blasts, a tractor beam, and the ability to cover the world in darkness, which also hits the Zords and causes them to lose power.

The unfortunate part of the series is that we don’t get to see her go toe-to-toe with the Megazord all that long before she is defeated, though she isn’t killed. The only way the Rangers are able to defeat Bansheera is with the help of the spirit of Diabolico and Bansheera’s own demons, as they help push her into the Shadow World for her betrayal.

Even if she didn’t quite reach her potential in the powerhouse department, her final form appearance is still enough to take the creepiest villain title for the franchise.

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