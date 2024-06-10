Practical Magic 2 Confirmed, Sandra Bullock & Nicole Kidman in Talks to Return

Warner Bros. Pictures has confirmed that Practical Magic 2 is officially happening. After a cryptic post on social media teased an announcement was on the way fans of the original film felt tricked that it appeared Warner Bros. was only announcing the film was arriving on the Max streaming service. Variety now brings word that not only was the real announcement confirmation of a sequel, but news that original stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in talks to return for the sequel. The trade also reports that Bullock and Kidman will produce the new movie with Denise Di Novi, Akiva Goldsman is set to pen the script for the sequel.

Practical Magic was released in 1998 to not-so-great reviews and disappointing box office returns. In the years since its release however it has become a cult hit, earning rave re-evaluations from fans that grew up with the charming comedy. Directed by Griffin Dunne, Practical Magic was based on the novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman, who followed it up years later with two prequel novels; The Rules of Magic in 2017 and Magic Lessons in 2020, plus a sequel book, The Book of Magic, in 2021. In short, there's a lot to go on from the original creator in terms of where to take the story next.

The original Practical Magic tells the story of Sally and Gillian Owens (Bullock and Kidman, respectively), who descend from a long line of witches. A curse follows their ancestry though as their ancestor cast a spell that would "doom" any man that falls in love with women from the Owens family. Naturally this causes shenanigans we dare not ruin for you here. Suffice to say the original Practical Magic wrapped up its story succinctly. Considering Sandra Bullock's Sally Owens has children of her own in the first film (one originally played by Evan Rachel Wood, whose return has not been hinted at) a legacy sequel to Practical Magic could certainly find a big twist on the curse for a new generation to explore.

Previously Practical Magic was the subject of planned television revivals, a reboot pilot was shot in 2004 for CBS, with a prequel series put into development for ABC Family back in 2010, but neither were picked up. As recently as 2019 another attempt at a prequel was put into the works for the MAX streaming service, which also ended up going nowhere.