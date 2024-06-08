Tokyo Vice Cancelled At Max After Two Seasons

Max has cancelled Tokyo Vice after two seasons on the streamer. Creator J.T. Rogers feels very accomplished to have had both entries on Max, but knows there is more story to cover when it comes to Tokyo Vice. The Hollywood Reporter heard the news at the Produced By conference in Los Angeles. Producers confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery's platform had decided not to pursue a season 3. It's a season of change all over the entertainment industry after the dual writers and actors strikes last year. Some of the studios have used the new post-strike period to take stock of what they're comfortable moving forward with on the TV and film fronts. The creative team for Tokyo Vice issued a statement after the news broke.

"Over the last five years, Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin," J.T. Rogers and director Alan Poul wrote. "Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way [creator] J.T. [Rogers] had always envisioned."

The creatives continued, "We're grateful not only to Max but to our partners Fifth Season, who sold the show around the world and made it a global success story. They were in the trenches with us always, guaranteeing that we could make the show we wanted to make. The response from both the press and from fans, in particular to season two, has been overwhelming. It's been thrilling to find out how deeply viewers have engaged with our characters and to hear how they are clamoring for more. We know there is more story to tell. Of course, we'll see what the future holds, but we are indeed grateful to have been able to share this story on Max until now."

What Is Tokyo Vice About?

Tokyo Vice is based off of a novel named Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan, by Jake Adelstein. Basically, as the title would indicate, it follows a foreigner presented with cultural difference and an element of peril that provides a gripping journey for the viewers. On Rotten Tomatoes, Tokyo Vice was a critical darling among TV fans. That's what makes the news of things not moving forward so sad. But, both seasons stand on Max where you can go see what all the fuss was about right now!

Here's what the series' official description from HBO Max sounds like if you're interested: "Loosely inspired by American journalist Jake Adelstein's non-fiction, first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, the crime drama series, filmed on location in Tokyo, captures Adelstein's (played by Ansel Elgort) daily descent into the neon-soaked underbelly of Tokyo in the late 90s, where nothing and no one is truly what or who they seem."

