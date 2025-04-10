After Predator, These Franchises Should Get Animated Movies Next

The launch of the first trailer for Predator: Killer of Killers confirmed that the franchise and its dangerous alien hunters are heading for new territory. The upcoming animated anthology will present the titular monster in a new light, putting them across different periods of history and forcing a variety of warriors do everything in their power to stay alive. Directed by Prey‘s Dan Trachtenberg. The fact that Predator: Killer of Killers will be animated will breathe fresh air into a series that is already making a major comeback thanks to its latest feature film.

This week’s reveal of Predator: Killer of Killers proved that an animated installment for franchises that are known for their live-action entries can spark new interest for these properties. Transformers did the same thing last year with with the launch of Transformers One, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse also proved that the live-action counterpart of any story won’t be affected by an animated hit. The recent Predator trailer reminded viewers that some franchises can find a new wave of success thanks to an animated chapter. Here are some of the big series that could use an animated movie while studios figure out a way to expand them in live-action.

Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes took over the global box office last summer, and continued the series in a major way. While 20th Century Studios looks very eager to continue the legacy of the franchise that has entertained audiences over the course of decades, there hasn’t been official confirmation regarding a sequel. An animated movie based on the world of Planet of the Apes could fix that problem.

Since the franchise takes place over the course of many years, it wouldn’t be hard to find a time period that could fit a spinoff. A film like this could integrate dynamic action, with animation opening up the door for explosive sequences that can’t be pulled off in live-action. The fact that every ape looks so different from one another could also offer allow for interesting character designs. Filmmakers could go bananas with a colorful Apes spinoff that could retain the series’ dramatic tone.

Halloween

Halloween Ends brought the rivalry between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) to a close. But the best thing about horror monsters is their ability to avoid death. An interesting way of bringing the character back could be allowing new characters to take the spotlight. Laurie Strode’s story has come to an end, but Michael Myers will always have the potential to become a box office success.

An animated Halloween movie could make audiences understand why Haddonfield saw Michael Myers as a monster, instead of just a twisted man. The character’s iconic presence on the screen could be used in interesting ways during an animated feature that focused on the myth of Michael Myers instead of the fact that he’s a deranged man in a mask.

Another factor that could turn an animated Halloween movie into a success is how animated movies for adults are rarely seen on the big screen. Comedies such as Sausage Party have proven that audience exists, but animated horror movie could change the game for the genre’s landscape moving forward. In order to make a big statement, a horror icon such as Michael Myers would be the perfect choice for the endeavor. The violence that comes along with the unbeatable character could also be depicted creatively thanks to the blank canvas animation presents.

Tron

Tron: Ares will allow the franchise to return to the big screen almost fifteen years after the release of Tron: Legacy, but audiences shouldn’t wait that long in order for the Grid to return to cinemas. An animated movie would have done wonders for the property, and still could in the future, and if Tron: Ares fails to deliver a the global box office, it’s hard to tell when the programs will be racing towards the big screen once again.

An animated Tron movie would send the legacy of the Grid into an entirely new direction, perhaps showing how the fallout of Tron: Legacy affected the programs who stayed behind in the Grid. Even a sendoff similar to Logan following Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges) as he thinks about the consequences of his actions in one final adventure would also work in the medium.

Predator: Killer of Killers will hopefully motivate studios to produce more animated movies aimed at older audiences. In the meantime, viewers have to get ready for the launch of both Predator: Killer of Killers on June 6 and Predator: Badlands later this year.