Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse First Look Revealed

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has gotten a brand new first look ahead of its 2027 release date. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is one of the most anticipated movies on the horizon, but it is also a super secretive one. It was expected to be released one year after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was released in 2023, but plans changed. Fans have been left on an painstaking cliffhanger for the last two years and unfortunately, they are going to be left waiting a lot longer. Rest assured though, Beyond the Spider-Verse is not at all cancelled – it’s merely just taking a long time to get made.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In case you don’t remember the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, let me refresh your memory. Miles Morales refuses to allow his dad to die, despite the fact his death is necessary for his universe to remain intact. The other Spider-people attack him, including Miguel, but Miles manages to escape back to his own universe… or so he thinks. When he returns, he realizes his uncle, Aaron Davis AKA The Prowler, is still alive and his father has died. Davis then takes Miles to the roof of the building where Miles is knocked out and taken captive. That’s when he comes face to face with his attacker: himself. Miles realizes he is in an alternate universe where he became the Prowler instead of Spider-Man and he is now stranded and in danger in this alternate universe. Fans have been left on this cliffhanger for years now.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse First Images Show Miles Morales, Prowler, and Gwen Stacy

Thankfully, Sony provided fans with a big update on the film at CinemaCon. It was confirmed that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will release in June 2027, meaning there will be another two years before we get to see the film. That also means there will be a four year gap between releases, much to the dismay of fans. The announcement also came alongside first footage, debuted exclusively to attendees. However, Sony was kind enough to release some new images from Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse as well, which you can see below.

spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

spider-man: Beyond the spider-verse

spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse‘s new release date confirms a disappointing rumor, unfortunately. It was reported last year that Beyond the Spider-Verse was delayed until 2027, but this was downplayed at the time. However, it will hopefully be worth the wait. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse star Brian Tyree Henry teased that the film is a tearjerker, which isn’t totally a surprise. The film is expected to be the conclusion to a trilogy, though it wouldn’t be surprising if Sony greenlights various spin-offs for the other characters in the film.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will release on June 4th, 2027. Are you still looking forward to the film? Let me know in the comments!