New Tron: Ares Photo Reveals a Major Upgrade to the Lightcycle

The Grid is getting another upgrade in Tron: Ares, and now we are getting a first look at what some of the new tech will be. Walt Disney Studios has released a new Tron: Ares promotional image, featuring a masked program standing alongside a new style of massive lightcycle vehicle. The entire overall style and aesthetic of the design for this new Tron movie seems to be going over well with fans – and this new promotional image says quite a bit without saying anything at all.

New Photo from “Tron: Ares” / Walt Disney Studios

This photo is giving exactly the sort of “grittier” and “more industrial” aesthetic that Tron: Ares director Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean 5, Maleficent 2) is promising for this next film. It’s also a particularly suggestive image with the implication of the kind of new tech we’re going to see in Tron: Ares. Assuming the figure in the photo is Jared Leto as the titular Ares, this vehicle he’s emerging from, and the facility he’s emerging into, could be a pivotal moment in the film

According to Disney, “Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”

In that context, this teaser image could be giving us a major moment in Tron: Ares without the context to truly understand its importance. That would be the moment that Ares first comes from the Grid into the real word, and all that his arrival portends. The vehicle that is in the image certainly looks like the type of heavy-duty all-terrain vehicle that could travel on and off grid, as well as tear up the streets of the human world like a lightcycle Batmobile. And we are here for all of it.

Tron: Ares Cast & Soundtrack Explained

The film stars Jared Leto, with Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cameron Monaghan all co-starring. The film’s release continues the relaunch of the Tron franchise, following the opening of the Tron Lightcycle Run attraction at Walt Disney World last year. There has been one big notable change: Tron: Legacy composers Daft Punk are not returning – instead the Tron: Ares soundtrack will be composed by Nine Inch Nails.

“With Nine Inch Nails making the music, this installment will be a little grittier, a little bit more industrial,” Joachim Rønning previously stated. “It’s been important for me to contrast The Grid and the real world. In that sense, Nine Inch Nails lends itself perfectly into this new Tron world we are creating.”