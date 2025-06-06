New Predator Movie Spoils Prey 2 (But Fans Should Still Be Excited)

After the critical success and fan reception of 2022’s Prey, the Predator franchise was riding high and fans were eager for more. Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg was quickly destined to become an architect for the series like it had never had, and the fruits of his labor have been revealed this week with Predator: Killer of Killers, the first new project for the series after Prey. With this new movie the series not only gets its first animated film, but an anthology that explores how warriors in different time periods respond to the threat of the Predators. However, there’s even more going on than that by the film’s end. Spoilers for Predator: Killer of Killers follow.

Each segment of the anthology in Predator: Killer of Killers concludes with a surprising tease, the characters plucked from their environment on Earth and imprisoned on an intergalactic ship. By the end of the third segment we not only get an answer to what’s going on there but an expansion of Predator lore in a unique way. Not only does the movie blend all of its stories together in this moment, but it also appears to totally spoil Prey 2 with two major surprises.

Predator: Killer of Killers Ending Explained

The final segment of Predator: Killer of Killers sees the three human characters, Viking warrior Ursa (Lindsay LaVanchy), ninja assassin Kiyoshi (Louis Ozawa), and World War II fighter pilot Torres (Rick Gonzalez), all forced onto a Predator ship and brought to a battle arena, presumably on the Predator home world. Due to all three of them having bested a Predator in combat, they’ve been captured and brought forward to prove themselves even more. A chieftain Predator tells all three that because of their achievement they now have to fight each other to the death, and whoever wins that battle will face him.

The Predators give each of them a weapon, an ax for Ursa, a sword for Kiyoshi, and a very familiar pistol for Torres (the same one from Predator 2 and Prey). Despite Ursa immediately swinging at her fellow humans, Torres makes a note that they need to work together to survive this, making a plan to rush the chieftain Predator and get aboard the ship behind him to fly away. After an intense fracas, including Torres being eaten alive by a giant beast and escaping from a hole in its stomach, the three put their differences aside and fully commit to the team-up.

As they make their way to the Predator ship and fly away, a chain weapon is fired inside the ship, slicing off Kiyoshi’s arm and preventing it from fully taking off. Ursa slides down the chain to give her friends the chance to escape, thinking she will die in combat and be sent to Valhalla and reunite with her son. Though she makes it down and succeeds in severing the tie to the ground from the ship, she’s captured by the Predators and kept alive. As Torres and Kiyoshi fly away, the chieftain Predator notes it’s time to go hunting as a fleet of Predator ships take off in pursuit of the two warriors.

Predator: Killer of Killers Credit Tease Spoils Prey 2

As Predator: Killer of Killers comes to a close, there is still one surprise left in the movie just before the full credits roll. Ursa is shown frozen in a stasis pod with a pair of Predator guards walking her through a vast warehouse. It appears that this entire place is a trophy room for living warriors that have defeat Predators in battle but who the hunters themselves haven’t fully decided what to do with. The pod with Ursa glides down the hall and we see other containers, one holds a giant alien beast with four arms, another houses an unseen human, and then a third container is revealed, which the camera quickly pushes in on to fully reveal. Frozen in statis and waiting her time to be thawed out by the Predators is none other than Amber Midthunder’s Naru from Prey.

This reveal is a big one for Predator fans as it not only teases the continuation of Naru’s story from the hit 2022 movie, but it also gives us an idea of what the sequel to Prey would be like. As fans may recall, Prey also had a post-credit tease, hinting at the arrival of more Predator ships above Naru and her tribe. With Naru now present on the Predator home world, this could mean that Prey 2 could pick up with her already in stasis on their planet or perhaps conclude with her in that position. In any event, Predator: Killer of Killers fully spoils at least part of Naru’s arc, she was kidnapped as retribution for defeating the Predator that she bested in Prey.

Does this mean we’ll see Naru appear in the upcoming Predator: Badlands? Or is a proper sequel to Prey still in the cards to show us more of her story? Time will tell, but one thing that’s clear is that the Predator franchise is in great hands.

Predator: Killer of Killers is now streaming on Hulu.