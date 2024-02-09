Prey 2 and More Predator Spinoffs in Development

Today has seen some exciting news for fans of the Predator franchise. It was announced that Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is developing another entry to the franchise called Badlands. According to the reports, that film isn't a direct sequel to any previous installments from the franchise. However, Deadline reports that Prey 2 is in early development and could potentially see the return of Prey star Amber Midthunder. According to the reports, other Predator spinoffs are also in development.

In their report, Deadline points out that despite there being seven Predator films, no actor has ever reprised their roles in the franchise. If Midthunder does actually return, it would mark a first for the series. Due to Prey's success, it's being reported that 20th Century is looking to "expand the universe" with Trachtenberg in charge.

Prey scored six Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Television Movie, and earned a win for Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special. The film was also a massive success on Hulu, so it's no surprise to hear more films are on the way. Currently, it's unclear if Badlands or the other potential projects will be streaming releases or go to theaters.

Badlands was written by Trachtenberg with Patrick Aison, with development seemingly being so far along that production could start in July.

Dan Trachtenberg On Directing Stranger Things:

Furthering the Predator franchise isn't the only project in the works for Trachtenberg. The director is set to helm an episode of Season 5 of Stranger Things. Trachtenberg spoke to Collider last year, and teased his episode is going to be "awesome."

"I was prepping it before the strike and doing previews for sequences and stuff," Trachtenberg explained. "It's awesome! I'm doing it because I love that show so much. I think every season has gotten better and better and better, and this is the final one, and the Duffers are geniuses and good, really good dudes. And this episode, that's just 'an episode' of Season 5, has several awesome set pieces in it and it's gonna be huge, man. It's a big season, and, so far, so cool."

Trachtenberg's involvement with Stranger Things was announced last June.

"Get ready to head back to Hawkins, Indiana. Season 5 of Stranger Things is inching closer, and a new member is joining the Party -- 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg will direct an episode of the show's upcoming final season," Netflix previously announced. "There's no word yet on which episode the director will helm, but he's an eminently qualified set of hands."

Stay tuned for more updates about the Predator franchise and Stranger Things.