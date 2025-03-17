Prey Star Amber Midthunder Addresses Predator Franchise Future

Amber Midthunder has expressed strong interest in returning to the Predator franchise, possibly for a sequel to Hulu’s hit revival Prey. In a recent interview with Collider, the actress revealed her enthusiasm for reprising the role of Naru while acknowledging the uncertainty surrounding the franchise’s future direction beyond the upcoming Predator: Badlands film. Midthunder’s comments also address Prey’s cliffhanger animated credit scene, which showed multiple Predator ships arriving at Naru’s tribal lands, a clear setup for a larger conflict that remains unresolved. Unfortunately, neither 20th Century Studios nor director Dan Trachtenberg have committed to Prey 2, with the studio and filmmaker currently working on different Predator projects.

“II don’t know what’s happening,” Midthunder revealed when asked about potential sequel plans. “I genuinely don’t. I also want to do another one. I would be happy to do another one. I love Dan Trachtenberg with my whole heart. I love that world, I love that character, and I think that there’s some fun ideas out there that I’ve heard that are very cool.” The actress’s enthusiasm for the franchise extended to Trachtenberg’s next project in the series, as she noted, “He obviously has Badlands coming out this year, so I’m really excited to see that. Whatever Dan does, I will always be his fan.”

Regarding the unresolved storyline from Prey, Midthunder offered a measured response, stating simply: “Well, I think we have to hope that will become real and we’ll just wait.” This cautious optimism comes in the wake of Prey‘s substantial critical and commercial success for Hulu. The film earned a 93% “Certified Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising Midthunder’s performance and Trachtenberg’s stripped-down approach to the franchise. As the first Predator installment to feature a Native American protagonist and predominantly indigenous cast, Prey was also celebrated for its cultural authenticity and historical setting that differentiated it from previous entries. Prey also received six Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Television Movie. Finally, the film became Hulu’s most-watched premiere in the platform’s history, setting viewership records in its first three days and demonstrating significant audience appetite for fresh approaches to the long-running franchise.

Predator: Badlands Sets New Direction for Franchise Under Trachtenberg’s Vision

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

While Midthunder waits for potential news about Naru’s future, the Predator franchise continues to expand with Predator: Badlands. The upcoming film represents a bold departure from franchise conventions, reportedly featuring a Yautja creature as the protagonist rather than the antagonist for the first time in the series’ history. The movie stars Elle Fanning in multiple roles as sisters navigating a wasteland on an alien planet, bringing another accomplished actress into the franchise alongside Midthunder. This innovative approach aligns with Trachtenberg’s stated philosophy about franchise expansion, prioritizing new storytelling angles over conventional sequels.

The Predator franchise’s current renaissance under Trachtenberg’s guidance represents a significant course correction following years of diminishing returns. After the original 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger achieved classic status, subsequent entries struggled to recapture its magic, with 1990’s Predator 2 underperforming commercially despite establishing important mythology. The franchise later ventured into crossover territory with two Alien vs. Predator films before attempting franchise revitalization with 2010’s Predators and 2018’s The Predator, both of which received mixed reactions. Prey marked a decisive return to the franchise’s strengths by prioritizing tension, atmosphere, and character development over excessive complexity.

While Midthunder’s comments provide no concrete confirmation about production plans, her continued enthusiasm suggests the door remains open for Naru’s return under the right creative circumstances. As Badlands approaches its release later this year, the franchise appears healthier than it has in decades, with multiple storytelling avenues to explore and a clearer creative vision than previous revival attempts.

Predator: Badlands comes to theaters on November 7th.

Predator: Badlands comes to theaters on November 7th.