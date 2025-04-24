Predator Kills the Marvel Universe Announced (& There Will Be a Big Body Count)

“If it bleeds, we can kill it.” It’s been nearly 40 years since Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch delivered that line in 1987’s Predator, about a paramilitary rescue team hunted as prey for sport. From the jungles of Central America to the Northern Great Plains, from Wakanda to New York City, the honor bound Yautja have hunted everything native to planet Earth (and beyond). But now the Predator is embarking on the ultimate hunt: the Marvel Universe.

With the animated Predator: Killer of Killers hitting Hulu this summer and the live-action Predator: Badlands arriving in theaters in November, Marvel Comics is priming audiences for blood in Predator Kills the Marvel Universe. In the vein of The Punisher Kills the Marvel Universe and Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe, the new five-issue series sees the heroes of the Marvel Universe join forces to defend the world from an entire army of the galaxy’s greatest hunters.

Benjamin Percy — the writer of Predator vs. Wolverine, Predator vs. Black Panther, and Predator vs. Spider-Man — is penning the conclusion of Marvel’s Predator vs. series with art by Marcelo Ferreira (Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt).

“That title? It’s not misdirection,” Percy said. “This one’s gonna hurt. Your favorite heroes and villains will fall — even as others rise up against this extinction-level event. The Predator King is here — the Yautja are armed with vibranium — and Earth is now a hunting preserve.”

Predator vs. Black Panther saw the Yautja invade King T’Challa’s kingdom in search of “Godmetal” — Wakanda’s natural resource, vibranium — so their leader could become the ultimate predator. That series ended with the Predator King setting his sights on Earth to turn the Godmetal into an arsenal capable of hunting the likes of the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four.

According to Marvel, fans should “expect shocking deaths” as Earth’s mightiest heroes “are caught off guard by the Predator’s orchestrated savagery, all while Percy and Ferreira dare to explore their terrifying plans for Earth.”

“It’s the bloody kickoff to an epic battle between the Predators and Marvel’s heroes,” the official synopsis reads. “A Predator King, emboldened by a new vibranium arsenal and aided by a surprising human ally, launches an all-out invasion of Earth, claiming the planet as a hunting preserve! You’ll need to read to see just who — if anyone — will survive and to witness some shocking twists and turns as the entire Marvel Universe finds itself in the Predator’s tri-laser crosshairs!”

Predator Kills the Marvel Universe #1 goes on sale August 13 from Marvel’s 20th Century Studios label with a cover by Leinil Francis Yu (New Avengers).