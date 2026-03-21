Project Hail Mary Equals a Sci-Fi Record Only 1 Other Movie Has This Decade

It seems that people can’t get enough of Project Hail Mary. And for good reason, as it’s absolutely smashed the box office, being lauded as “a visually dazzling space odyssey” and now eying a $77.1 million opening weekend. So far, audiences and critics alike are heaping praise on the book-to-film adaptation, rating it a 95% and 97% respectively. And now the film is joining the only other movie to have broken this same record in the last decade, holding it worlds above the sci-fi competition.

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The record that Project Hail Mary broke? Earning an A on Cinemascore—a notoriously hard ceiling for a sci-fi film to break through, making it only the second sci-fi movie, aside from Dune: Part 2, to have earned the grade this decade. The news went viral on X, with fans sharing their thoughts on what made the movie so popular. “Two A-score sci-fi films this decade, and both treated the audience like adults who can follow a story without explosions every eight minutes. Almost like there’s a market for that,” said one viewer, summing up the film’s success pretty well.

Project Hail Mary Set Itself Up for an Enduring Legacy

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Beyond the beautiful effects and masterful performances that bring it to life, it’s obvious that Project Hail Mary was a passion project for everyone involved in its production. Critic Keith Garlington says, “The film looks amazing with its heavy reliance on impressive practical effects. Yet it’s the inescapable feel-good charm and stirring emotional core that make the film so utterly irresistible.” At the core of the film is its heart, and the deep belief in the story and message that it’s telling: “Anyone can be brave. You just need someone to be brave for.” That message comes through subtly and beautifully throughout the film, advancing a narrative that could have been sidelined or minimized in an attempt to capitalize on the movie’s stunning visual effects.

The plot of the film centers on Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a former science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship, light-years from home, with no memory of who he is or where he is. Slowly, his memory returns, and he begins to rediscover the details of his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. Remembering his mission, Ryland now has to draw on his scientific knowledge to save Earth from extinction. And he soon realizes that he’s not alone, and an unexpected friendship gives him the courage to keep going.

Do you have a favorite moment from Project Hail Mary? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other sci-fi fans.