Project Hail Mary Sequel Gets Encouraging Update After Record-Breaking Box Office

Project Hail Mary has taken moviegoers by storm since it opened a week ago. After earning enthusiastically positive reviews hailing it as a masterpiece, the critically acclaimed sci-fi film posted a record-breaking debut at the box office, giving Amazon its first bona fide theatrical blockbuster. The performance of Project Hail Mary is a wonderful development not just for the studio but also the film industry at large, showing there’s still an audience for big-budget, non-franchise fare. Of course, Project Hail Mary is so successful that some can’t help but wonder just how long it will remain a “non-franchise” film. Whenever a movie breaks out like this, talk of a sequel isn’t far behind.

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In the wake of Project Hail Mary‘s strong showing at the box office, The Hollywood Reporter took a look at the prospects of a sequel. According to the outlet, “there are no official conversations underway” between Amazon and Project Hail Mary novel author Andy Weir, though “a sequel isn’t out of the question.” The “merchandising potential” of fan-favorite character Rocky is something the higher-ups would be interested in exploring.

Perhaps most notably, it’s said that “Weir is in the driver’s seat” regarding a Project Hail Mary sequel. Prior to the film’s release, Weir mentioned that he had “bits and pieces of good ideas for sequels” but isn’t moving forward with any of them right now. Instead, he’s busy working on a new, original sci-fi novel, the plot details of which are being kept under wraps.

SPOILERS follow for Project Hail Mary

A Project Hail Mary Sequel Shouldn’t Happen Without Andy Weir

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

For those leery about a possible Project Hail Mary sequel, it should be encouraging to hear that “Weir is in the driver’s seat” on that front. The implication there is that Project Hail Mary 2 won’t happen unless Weir comes up with a strong enough concept for a follow-up novel, which does not appear imminent. The absence of pre-existing source material hasn’t stopped movie studios from making sequels to popular films before (Michael Crichton only wrote two Jurassic Park novels), so, theoretically, Amazon could commission a screenwriter to take a stab at a Project Hail Mary sequel, but it’s arguably for the best that the studio is seemingly deferring to Weir.

Weir didn’t write or direct the movie, but as the author of the original Project Hail Mary text, he played as big a role as Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Drew Goddard in the film being a success. Similar to The Martian, Project Hail Mary brings Weir’s world and characters to life in rich detail, brilliantly translating his concepts to the big screen. If he wasn’t involved with Project Hail Mary 2, the absence of his distinct storytelling voice would definitely be felt, and something would feel “off.” It makes sense for Weir to be in the driver’s seat here. There shouldn’t be another chapter in the Project Hail Mary story unless he deems it worthwhile.

Finding the right angle for Project Hail Mary 2 could prove difficult. The original works perfectly as a self-contained narrative. By the end of Project Hail Mary, Ryland Grace and Rocky have completed their mission, saving the suns of both Earth and Erid, ensuring future generations can live happily on those planets. The film’s final sequence teases a possible storyline for a sequel to follow (the Eridian scientists have prepped Grace’s ship for a return trip to Earth), but the sequence operates more as thematic closure than setting the stage for another movie. Grace has made the choice to remain on Erid, wanting to stay with his new friend. It’s a poignant note to end Project Hail Mary on, and there arguably isn’t anywhere else for the story to go. It would be out of character for Grace to go back to Earth, and Grace and Rocky teaming up to solve another scientific crisis would come across as manufactured drama.

If Project Hail Mary 2 never comes to fruition, moviegoers could still be treated to an unofficial follow-up. Lord and Miller are still developing an adaptation of Weir’s novel Artemis. Right now, the biggest challenge they’re trying to overcome is designing an efficient way to shoot moon gravity practically, but they intend to make the film at some point. After the success of Project Hail Mary, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Artemis take steps forward sooner rather than later. Plus, there’s always the chance Weir’s mysterious new book becomes the basis for another hit sci-fi film. Weir himself, not one of his books, could become the brand name.

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