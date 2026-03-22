Project Hail Mary Shatters Box Office Projections With Record-Breaking Opening

As a large-scale sci-fi film looking to sell audiences on an immersive, visually stunning moviegoing experience, Project Hail Mary wasn’t cheap to produce. The adaptation of the beloved Andy Weir novel boasts a $200 million budget; so even as enthusiastically positive reviews poured in, there were some questions about whether or not Project Hail Mary could become a bona fide box office success. In today’s theatrical landscape, it’s become harder to encourage general audiences to come out and see non-franchise fare on the big screen. There have been some successes (including Sinners last year), but Project Hail Mary was still far from a guarantee as it geared up for its release. Fortunately, any concerns about the film’s box office prospects were for naught.

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According to Deadline, Project Hail Mary is estimated to gross $80.6 million domestically in its opening weekend, significantly outperforming the initial projections of $50 million (which were then adjusted to $63-65 million a few days before release). Not only is this a new record for Amazon (beating Creed III‘s $58.3 million), Project Hail Mary scored the second-best opening for a non-franchise film in history, behind only Oppenheimer. That stat comes with a couple of caveats (it doesn’t include original films that went on to spawn sequels, like Inside Out, or titles rooted in massively popular IP, like Barbie), but it’s still a fantastic development.

Unsurprisingly, Project Hail Mary is also the largest opening for directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller and the second-best opening for star Ryan Gosling (behind only the aforementioned Barbie).

How Project Hail Mary Amazed at the Box Office

In the build-up to its release, Project Hail Mary had a lot working in its favor. It had been generating buzz since last fall, when the word “masterpiece” was being tossed around to describe it. From there, it was a perfect storm of fantastic marketing and strong word of mouth that made Project Hail Mary a must-see cinematic event. Though there were concerns that the trailers spoiled a little too much, the previews did a great job of selling audiences on not just the jaw-dropping sci-fi spectacle, but also the heartfelt dynamic between Ryland Grace and Rocky. This made Project Hail Mary seem like a film that brilliantly combined heart and humor with state-of-the-art visual effects, a feeling confirmed by the abundance of positive reviews, some of which have already started Oscar conversations.

Amazon was also smart about where it scheduled Project Hail Mary. The late March window proved to be the ideal launch pad for this film. Enough time had passed since the last jaw-dropping sci-fi cinematic spectacle (Avatar: Fire and Ash) that there was a healthy appetite for a new big-budget genre film that made excellent use of premium formats. Additionally, Project Hail Mary wasn’t facing much in the way of direct competition, so it took full advantage of a relatively soft marketplace to become the main attraction in theaters. This weekend’s other notable wide release was horror sequel Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, which made just $9.1 million domestically. Audiences were hyped to rush out to see Project Hail Mary as soon as possible.

There isn’t anything on the scale of Project Hail Mary opening in theaters next weekend, so Lord and Miller’s film seems poised to build on its record-breaking opening. It should have a clear runway until The Super Mario Galaxy Movie premieres in early April, and even then, Project Hail Mary will likely still be the top option for certain demographics (namely, older sci-fi fans who don’t have young kids). Since word of mouth is extremely positive amongst critics and audiences, odds are Project Hail Mary will have strong legs over the course of its run, especially as more people seek it out to see what all the buzz is about.

Project Hail Mary‘s performance is an incredible development for theater owners, and it’ll hopefully be a sign of things to come throughout 2026. This year, there aren’t just new major franchise installments expected to do well (Toy Story 5, Spider-Man: Brand New Day). Some of the most anticipated upcoming films are big-scale genre works from ambitious auteurs built for premium formats (Disclosure Day, The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three). The early success of Project Hail Mary illustrates that there’s still an interest in seeing those kinds of films in theaters, which bodes well for the rest of the slate. A healthy mix of franchise and non-franchise hits would be welcome news for the film industry.

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