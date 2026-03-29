Project Hail Mary Tops Oppenheimer & Dune 2 In Latest Box Office Milestone

Project Hail Mary passed its first box office test with flying colors, as it posted record-breaking numbers in its opening weekend. It was great to see the critically acclaimed sci-fi film get off to such a strong start, but the movie faced yet another challenge as it entered its second weekend. How well a movie holds is often the best bellwether for its long-term box office prospects. A $200 million title like Project Hail Mary needs to demonstrate strong legs in order to turn a profit. With word of mouth on its side, Project Hail Mary seemed to be in good shape on that front, but people were still curious to see how it would perform.

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Another box office test has been passed. According to Deadline, Project Hail Mary is estimated to earn about $54.5 million domestically this weekend, which is only a 32% decline from its record-breaking opening. That haul is more than what Oppenheimer ($46.7 million), Dune: Part Two ($46.2 million), and Sinners ($45.7 million) grossed in their respective opening weekends. Project Hail Mary‘s North American total now stands at $164.3 million, already making it Amazon MGM Studios’ highest-grossing title. That title was previously held by Creed III, which made $156.2 million.

Project Hail Mary Continues to Dominate the Box Office

Image Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

After storming out of the gates last week, Project Hail Mary had a fairly clear runway, which made it easy for it to hold on to the top spot. This weekend’s biggest new release was the horror action-comedy They Will Kill You, which earned mixed reviews and is projected to earn just $5 million domestically in its first three days. Even though horror movies are reliable box office draws, They Will Kill You couldn’t contend with the juggernaut that Project Hail Mary has become, especially because Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (which opened against Project Hail Mary last week) was targeting a very similar demographic. Based on the lack of competition, it always seemed likely Project Hail Mary would repeat as weekend champ, but it’s still great to see if have such a strong hold.

Project Hail Mary‘s time in the No. 1 spot will probably come to an end over Easter weekend when The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opens. The upcoming animated film is the sequel to the blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $166.7 million domestically during Easter 2023 and finished with $1.3 billion worldwide. However, this doesn’t mean Project Hail Mary is about to plummet down the charts. It’s still going to be a popular pick for a majority of moviegoers, particularly those who don’t have young children. While The Super Mario Galaxy Movie appeals to families, Project Hail Mary can now be something of a counterprogramming option for older viewers.

There are some intriguing films on the horizon (including The Drama, a dramedy starring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya), but there isn’t anything on the scale of Project Hail Mary for a while. In all likelihood, Project Hail Mary will continue to post strong numbers throughout most of April (until at least Lee Cronin’s The Mummy or Michael opens), highlighting how smart Amazon was to schedule the film in the spring. Rather than compete for attention with major blockbusters over the summer, Project Hail Mary got to be the main attraction in spring, standing out from the crowd. It’s a decision that’s truly paid off.

The box office performance of Project Hail Mary is an important development for the film industry. It’s no secret that box office trends have drastically changed over the years, and with shortened theatrical windows, it’s become increasingly difficult to draw general audiences out for non-franchise fare. It’s an encouraging sign that films like Sinners and Project Hail Mary have done well in theaters, illustrating that there’s still a sizable audience for these kinds of films (big-budget works from creative directors that aren’t rooted in established IP). Hopefully the rest of 2026’s sci-fi and fantasy slate can follow suit.

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