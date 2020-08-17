Project Power Dominates Netflix Throughout Debut Weekend
Netflix has been all about the blockbuster fare this year, with original films like Extraction and The Old Guard proving to be incredibly popular offerings for the streaming service. That trend continued this weekend with the arrival of Project Power, the new sci-fi/action thriller starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. Project Power was released on Netflix this past Friday and quickly made its presence felt, rising to the top of the ever-changing Netflix Top 10 list, where it remains on Monday morning.
The Saturday, Sunday, and Monday editions of the Top 10 list have featured Project Power in the number one spot, showing that it's more than just a one-weekend-wonder. Despite being released alongside some other original projects, like the new Teenage Bounty Hunters series, Project Power stands alone at the top.
It's harder for original movies on Netflix to have sustained success on the Top 10 when you compare them to original shows. Most people will watch a movie once and move on, while TV shows often have 10 episodes for fans to watch through, leading to extended popularity. So when a movie spends a lot of time atop the list, it's got some energy behind it.
You can take a look at the full Top 10 below.
1. Project Power
"An ex-soldier, a teen and a cop collide in New Orleans as they hunt for the source behind a dangerous new pill that grants users temporary superpowers."prevnext
2. The Legend of Korra
"A female avatar who can control the elements fights to keep her city safe from the evil forces of both the physical and spiritual worlds."prevnext
3. The Lost Husband
"Looking to start anew, a widow retreats with her children to her aunt's goat farm, where the ranch's manager helps her navigate country life and loss."prevnext
4. The Umbrella Academy
"Reunited by their father's death, estranged siblings with extraordinary powers uncover shocking family secrets -- and a looming threat to humanity."prevnext
5. Teenage Bounty Hunters
"Twin sisters Sterling and Blair balance teen life at an elite southern high school with an unlikely new career as butt-kicking bounty hunters."prevnext
6. Mr. Peabody & Sherman
"History's broken, and it's up to a brainy dog and his adorable human sidekick to fix it. Time for madcap fun!"prevnext
7. Unwell
"This docuseries takes a deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry, which touts health and healing. But do the products live up to the promises?"prevnext
8. Shameless
"This dramedy based on a British series centers on siblings in a dysfunctional Chicago family who struggle while coping with their alcoholic father."prevnext
9. World's Most Wanted
"Suspected of heinous crimes, they've avoided capture despite massive rewards and global investigations. A docuseries profiling the world's most wanted."prevnext
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.