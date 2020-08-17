Project Power Dominates Netflix Throughout Debut Weekend

Netflix has been all about the blockbuster fare this year, with original films like Extraction and The Old Guard proving to be incredibly popular offerings for the streaming service. That trend continued this weekend with the arrival of Project Power, the new sci-fi/action thriller starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. Project Power was released on Netflix this past Friday and quickly made its presence felt, rising to the top of the ever-changing Netflix Top 10 list, where it remains on Monday morning.

The Saturday, Sunday, and Monday editions of the Top 10 list have featured Project Power in the number one spot, showing that it's more than just a one-weekend-wonder. Despite being released alongside some other original projects, like the new Teenage Bounty Hunters series, Project Power stands alone at the top.

It's harder for original movies on Netflix to have sustained success on the Top 10 when you compare them to original shows. Most people will watch a movie once and move on, while TV shows often have 10 episodes for fans to watch through, leading to extended popularity. So when a movie spends a lot of time atop the list, it's got some energy behind it.

You can take a look at the full Top 10 below.