Ridley Scott up to Direct ‘Queen and Country’ for Fox

It looks like Fox is enlisting a pretty high-profile director to helm their next comic book adaptation.

Ridley Scott is reportedly in talks to direct Queen and Country, inspired by the Oni graphic novel series of the same name, according to The Wrap. Scott would also produce the adaptation along with Cherin Entertainment.

Queen and Country follows Tara Chance, an operative of the fictional British Secret Intelligence Service who is used as bait to lure an international terrorist. The Greg Rucka-created series ran from 2001 to 2007, and earned an Eisner Award for Best New Series in the process. Three Queen and Country spinoff miniseries have since been published, which have been written by Rucka and The Coldest City‘s (a.k.a. Atomic Blonde) Antony Johnston.

A film adaptation of Queen and Country has been in the works for quite some time, before ultimately being stuck in development hell. Prior to that, Ellen Page was tapped to star in the film back in 2013, with Craig Viverios attached to direct. Past versions of the script have been written by Rucka, as well as John Rogers, Ryan Condel, and Ocean’s 8 writer Olivia Milch.

While an argument could be made for a female director to bring Queen and Country to life (especially following today’s announcement of Ava DuVernay directing DC’s New Gods), it isn’t too hard to see why Scott is being eyed for this project. He certainly has created films centered around female characters (Thelma and Louise, G.I. Jane) and in the world of espionage and crime (American Gangster, All the Money in the World) in the past, meaning he certainly has this experience with this kind of story.

And while Scott has certainly contributed several franchises to the genre space – including Alien and Blade Runner – this would mark his first official foray into the comic book adaptation world.

Queen and Country does not currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide updates as they come about.