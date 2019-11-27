Quentin Tarantino Likes Tangled Better Than Frozen

Quentin Tarantino is known for films like Django Unchained, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Inglorious Basterds, and more, but he won’t be showing those movies to his child anytime soon. The movies that will replace those are most likely of the Disney family, and the expectant father recently revealed which animated movie he favors more. In an interview with Deadline Tarantino was asked about his retirement talk, with Mike Fleming saying that after he hears those songs from Frozen for the millionth time he will decide that he has 5 more films in him after all. That very well might be true, but Tarantino is going to do his best to steer his child towards’s Tangled and not Frozen.

He responded to the question with a laugh and then revealed that Rapunzel and her merry crew of characters takes the prize in their househould. “I’m a Tangled guy so I’m going to really try to steer her away from Frozen onto Tangled alright, but it’s the same group of people, so they should be okay with it,” Tarantino said.

You gotta respect that, as Tangled is a delightful film as well. In fact, it’s a film that is also quite deserving of a sequel, and after the momentous success of Frozen II, who knows, maybe it will eventually get one.

Frozen 2 has gotten off to a big start, bringing in $143 million domestically and $371 million worldwide after one week of release, and it should be sticking around on the box office charts for quite a while.

Frozen 2 is co-directed by the first film’s team of Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. The movie also features Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther, This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, True Blood). While Lee wrote the first movie, the sequel was penned by Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin).

You can check out the official description below.

“Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.”

Frozen 2 is in theaters now.