Quentin Tarantino Says His Next Film Might Be Kill Bill 3

Quentin Tarantino’s next movie could be KIll Bill 3. Or it could be one of several other potential projects he’s dying to make. Tarantino is in Italy for the Rome Film Festival and doing press. According to Variety, when asked if Kill Bill 3 could be his next movie, Tarantino said, “Why not?” But he has some other projects rolling around in his mind as well, including a book of film criticism and a television series. “But first I want to make a comedy,” he added. Tarantino was attached to an upcoming Star Trek movie. It now seems unlikely that he’ll direct, even after Paramount Pictures had a writer develop a script based on his original idea.

Tarantino previously discussed the idea of a third Kill Bill movie (or second movie, by his count) with the actors from the movies, including Uma Thurman. He teased the possibility even further back than that. Tarantino said that the film would have a metatextual angle, casting Thurman’s real-life daughter Maya Hawke as B.B., Beatrix’s daughter.

“Well I just so happen to have had dinner with Uma Thurman last night, we were at a really cool Japanese restaurant,” Tarantino told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020. “She was bragging about me, and I was bragging about her, it was a lovely night… Well I do have an idea of what I would do. That was the whole thing, conquering that concept… exactly what’s happened to the Bride since then, and what do I want to do. Because I wouldn’t want to just come up with some cockamamie adventure – she doesn’t deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard. Now I have an idea that actually could be interesting – I wouldn’t do it for a little bit though… It would be like at least three years from now or something like that. But look, it is definitely in the cards.”

The sequel would see the daughter of Vernita Green, the assassin played by Vivica A. Fox in Kill Bill, who watched Uma Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo kill her mother, come after Beatrix in revenge. In a recent interview, Fox picked Spider-Man and Dune star, Zendaya, to play her daughter.

“So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project,” Fox said. “Her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her. Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track.”

Zendaya later responded, saying that she was flattered. “I saw that!” Zendaya said. “I was quite honored that she would say that. Obviously she’s incredible and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. But, you know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and runs with it.”

