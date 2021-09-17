A Quiet Place Part II Delayed to September

✖

Another domino has fallen in the 2021 movie release calendar as Paramount Pictures has delayed their horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II once again. Originally scheduled to be released on March 18 last year, the studio pushed the movie back at the last minute due to the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to a September 2020 release date. It was delayed again until April of 2021, and has now been pushed back once again and is now scheduled to be released on September 17th. It's unclear if the horror-thriller follow-up will be forced to vacate that date as well and arrive later but check back here for more details as we learn them.

It should be noted that Paramount's insistence on releasing A Quiet Place Part II in theaters is actually a great sign. Though fans are no doubt eager to watch it now and would perhaps be willing to pay to watch it in theaters, the studio clearly has faith in the feature and thinks they stand the best chance of making money from it by releasing it in theaters. That's not to say that other Paramount features that have been sold off to streaming services rather than slated for a later theatrical release aren't good, but that they had to make money off them some way and they considered their best course to be a sale.

In the new film, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

John Krasinski starred in and directed the first film, and stepped behind the camera for the sequel once again. Though the sequel will pick up where the first film left off, with Krasinski no longer in the picture, it will also include some prequel elements from the initial alien invasion and will allow him to return in a limited capacity.

Paramount's faith in the series is no more clear than the fact that they've begun development on a spin-off movie. It was previously reported that the movie will be the first without Krasinski behind the camera. Taking over this third installment is acclaimed director Jeff Nichols who previously directed features like Mud, Loving, Midnight Special, and Take Shelter. All that's known about the story is that it's based on an original idea by Krasinski.