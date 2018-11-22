‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Could Wreck ‘Frozen’s Thanksgiving Box Office Record

Disney expected Ralph Breaks the Internet to be a substantial success, but the House of Mouse likely couldn’t have predicted just how well this movie is going to perform at the box office. After one day in theaters, it’s already looking like the Wreck-It Ralph sequel could be on pace to break the Thanksgiving box office record set by one of Disney’s 2013 smash hit, Frozen.

According to Variety, Ralph earned a massive $18.5 million at the domestic box office on Wednesday, its first full day of release. This puts the movie on track to make more than $80 million over the five day weekend. However, rival studios are believing that the movie could earn even more, taking in between $90 million and $100 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If this actually happens, Ralph Breaks the Internet could potentially top Frozen, which set the Thanksgiving record with a $93.6 million performance when it was released.

Fortunately for Disney, Ralph‘s biggest competition comes in the form of Creed II, which is geared towards adult audiences. The Rocky sequel is also outpacing expectations, now on pace for a $62 million haul, but it’s audience has very little effect on those heading out to see Ralph.

Even if Ralph Breaks the Internet shatters Frozen‘s record, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the franchise will automatically get another sequel. According to directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, the Ralph series might be done for good after this.

“I mean, I don’t know because I feel good about where they’re at,” Johnston told ComicBook.com in regards to a third movie. “I mean you could envision like plot things where something gets screwed up and they have to reconnect to fix it. But in terms of it being a story of maturation for Ralph? Like he’s really, like John Reilly said in the press conference. The internet represents the sort of adult phase of their life. And I think Ralph at the end, has matured where he is comfortable in his skin and he will make friends and he and Vanellope will still hang out. And Vanellope is just coming of age, she’s just finding that thing that makes her passionate, and I don’t know.”

Do you think Ralph Breaks the Internet could break Frozen‘s holiday record? How much money will the Disney sequel make this weekend? Let us know your predictions in the comments below!