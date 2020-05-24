Ray Porter Confirms He Worked With Steppenwolf Actor Ciaran Hinds on Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Huge news dropped this week when it was announced that the long-awaited "Snyder Cut" of Justice League would finally be released. The highly-anticipated version of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be hitting HBO Max next year, and fans of the movement are eager to see what's in store for the alternate version of the movie. The new version is expected to feature Darkseid, who was rumored to be making an appearance in Justice League around the time the theatrical cut premiered. Ray Porter, who was lined up to voice Darkseid in the film, has also advocated for the Snyder Cut's release for quite a while. Porter recently shared his reaction to the Snyder Cut news, and he couldn't be more thrilled with the announcement. In a recent interview with LightCast, Porter confirmed that he worked with Ciarán Hinds on the film, which means there could be a moment between Steppenwolf and Darkseid in the upcoming Snyder Cut.

"To be able to actually fully celebrate with everybody who has waited so long and worked so hard to see this film, I’m proud of it," Porter shared. "I’m proud of having done this part, I’m proud to have worked with the people that I worked with, I’m proud to know Zack and Deborah, they’re two of the greatest people you would ever want to meet. I got to act with Ciarán Hinds, whaaat?"

During the interview, Porter also confirmed that he won't be performing Darkseid's voice until the Snyder Cut is released next year. "There's been a lot of questions on Twitter today, 'Can you do the voice?'" Porter said. "It's like no, that's not going to happen. Let's wait until 2021. You'll hear it when I hear it [laughs]." The actor also spoke about having to keep his role a secret all this time:

"There's stuff that I don't want to give away, because we get to see it now," Porter explained, adding he worked on Snyder's Justice League near the end of production in late 2016. "I just stayed quiet about it because I didn't want to give anything away, and I had signed that [NDA], and I don't want to mess with Warner Bros. They've always been very nice to me, and I don't want to make them mad."

HBO Max launches later this month and Zack Snyder's Justice League is due out on the streamer sometime next year.

