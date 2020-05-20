Will Justice League Snyder Cut Include Superman’s Mustache?
Today is a huge day for DC fans! After years of speculation, the mythical "Snyder Cut" of Justice League has finally been announced. The long-awaited version of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be hitting HBO Max next year and longtime fans of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement are understandably freaking out online. There are a lot of questions looming about the release, but one major question that has the Internet talking is Henry Cavill's (Superman) mustache. In case you missed it, one of the biggest points of discourse surrounding the film was Cavill's mustache having to be erased during reshoots. The actor had a pretty prominent mustache for Mission: Impossible - Fallout and was unable to shave, so the folks behind Justice League had the grueling task of removing the mustache in post. The results of the digital artistry were less than impressive, with many audiences finding those sequences distracting. Now that a new version of the movie is coming, people obviously want to know the status of the infamous stache.
"I mean, I took the full force of that hook on my mustache and we know how powerful that is," Cavill joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live about his character's fate in Fallout. "I mean, that almost killed Superman."
News that the Snyder Cut will finally get an official release comes after a long effort from fans, including a concentrated online campaign that saw the stars of Justice League, including Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ben Affleck taking to Twitter to share their support by simply tweeting the "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" hashtag to coincide with the two year anniversary of the film's theatrical release. As fans know, there have been whispers of the Snyder Cut since soon after release due to Snyder having to step down from finishing the film's reshoots due to a family tragedy.
Here are some of the best posts about Cavill's mustache to hit Twitter since the Snyder Cut news broke...
The Stache Returns
Henry showing up with the mustache to announce Snyder cut is a cultural reset pic.twitter.com/rmTPdOktKQ— romana 🦇 (@wondygal) May 20, 2020
"Prepping for Reshoots"
Saw Henry Cavill rocking a mustache during the Man of Steel viewing party where this got announced. Must be prepping for reshoots. https://t.co/c7OhaYUcHn— Trevor Starkey (@TrevorJStarkey) May 20, 2020
What If?
Y'all, what if the Snyder Cut is just the same movie, but they just put back Cavill's mustache?— Abby Olcese (@abbyolcese) May 20, 2020
The Real Purpose
if Snyder cut doesn't include Superman's mustache, then what's this all been about?— Victor Godinez (@VictorGodinez) May 20, 2020
We Need to Know
Cool, but does the #SnyderCut include improved (or even just average) CGI for Henry Cavil's mustache? pic.twitter.com/n77Lc1c8LW— Josh Price (@ActorJoshPrice) May 20, 2020
All Will Be Forgiven
If they give us Henry Cavill with the mustache I’ll take back every bad thing I’ve said about this movie https://t.co/EmSoe7T5yT— Ethan Middleton (@_ethanmiddleton) May 20, 2020
Fallout Was Worth It
i've never seen any of the justice league movies but i will reiterate that it WAS worth it for henry cavill to have that mustache in mission impossible fallout (a perfect film)— hope quentin spaceship (@buttcasino) May 20, 2020
"The Mustache Cut"
It would be HILARIOUS if what we all thought was the Snyder cut, was just Snyder really excited about getting the mustache cut released— Jacob deNobel (@Jacob_deNobel) May 19, 2020
Even Non-Fans Want This
I do not care about the Snyder Cut I did not even see the Whedon Cut but my dearest wish is this version restores the one thing the film clearly neeeded, which was Henry Cavill’s Mission Impossible mustache.— This is not my beautiful Gun/House (@Balefuego) May 19, 2020
The Real Justice
Finally Henry Cavill's mustache will be given justice 😂 #SnyderCut— simon. (@simonmaderazo) May 20, 2020
