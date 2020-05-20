Will Justice League Snyder Cut Include Superman’s Mustache?

Today is a huge day for DC fans! After years of speculation, the mythical "Snyder Cut" of Justice League has finally been announced. The long-awaited version of Zack Snyder's Justice League will be hitting HBO Max next year and longtime fans of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement are understandably freaking out online. There are a lot of questions looming about the release, but one major question that has the Internet talking is Henry Cavill's (Superman) mustache. In case you missed it, one of the biggest points of discourse surrounding the film was Cavill's mustache having to be erased during reshoots. The actor had a pretty prominent mustache for Mission: Impossible - Fallout and was unable to shave, so the folks behind Justice League had the grueling task of removing the mustache in post. The results of the digital artistry were less than impressive, with many audiences finding those sequences distracting. Now that a new version of the movie is coming, people obviously want to know the status of the infamous stache.

"I mean, I took the full force of that hook on my mustache and we know how powerful that is," Cavill joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live about his character's fate in Fallout. "I mean, that almost killed Superman."

News that the Snyder Cut will finally get an official release comes after a long effort from fans, including a concentrated online campaign that saw the stars of Justice League, including Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ben Affleck taking to Twitter to share their support by simply tweeting the "#ReleaseTheSnyderCut" hashtag to coincide with the two year anniversary of the film's theatrical release. As fans know, there have been whispers of the Snyder Cut since soon after release due to Snyder having to step down from finishing the film's reshoots due to a family tragedy.

