Razzies 2021 Winners Include Dolittle, Borat Sequel, and More

The winners of the 2021 Razzies have finally been revealed, and it's a very interesting list to be sure. 1,097 Razzie Members voted on the final nominations, and the "winners" include projects like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Dolittle, Absolute Proof, and more. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm was well-liked by fans and critics, but its "win" is based around Rudy Giuliani's role in the film, which has become infamous since the film's release. As for Dolittle, it won for Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel, though it wasn't bad enough to take the top spot as Worst Picture. That award went to Absolute Proof, though the film didn't bring in the most wins.

That dishonor goes to Music, the Sia-directed project that not only earned her a Razzie for Worst Director but also Kate Hudson a win for Worst Actress and Maddie Ziegler a win for Worst Supporting Actress. Both Absolute Proof and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm earned two wins, with Proof getting Worst Picture and a Worst Actor win for Mike Lindell, who played himself. Borat got the Giuliana win for Worst Supporting Actor and Worst Screen Combo for Giuliani and his pants zipper.

You can check out all the winners below.

Worst picture: "Absolute Proof"

Worst actor: Mike Lindell as himself, "Absolute Proof"

Worst actress: Kate Hudson, "Music"

Worst supporting actor: Rudy Giuliani as himself, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Worst supporting actress: Maddie Ziegler, "Music"

Worst screen combo: Rudy Giuliani and His Pants Zipper, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Worst director: Sia, "Music"

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel: "Dolittle"

Worst screenplay: "365 Days"

Now, Dolittle was in the nominations for Worst Picture, Worst Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Worst Screen Combo (Downey and Welsh Accent), Worst Director (Stephen Gaghan), and Worst Screenplay, leading alongside 365 Days with 6 nominations. 365 Days also had nominations in Picture, Actor (Michele Morrone), Director (Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes), Screenplay, and Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel, though it was also nominated for Worst Actress (Anna-Maria Sieklucka).

Wonder Woman 1984 was also nominated several times, including for Worst Supporting Actress (Kristen Wiig) and Worst Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel, but didn't end up taking either category. Also, how Wiig made the list in the first place is befuddling to me, because she ended up being one of the more criminally underused characters in the film, but I digress.

What did you think of the winners? Let us know in the comments.