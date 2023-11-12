Netflix Announces Rebel Moon - Part 1: A Child of Fire Trailer Debut

The full trailer for Zack Snyder's new Netflix movie is finally making its way online. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is the first installment in Snyder's new blockbuster franchise on Netflix, which depicts a war and rebellion in a distant galaxy. There has been a lot of buzz about Rebel Moon's debut, especially since the first footage was released, and fans will now get the chance to see the full-length trailer for the highly anticipated film.

This weekend, Netflix announced as a part of Geeked Week 2023 that the official trailer for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child would be dropping on Sunday. You can check out the official announcement below!

Will you join the rebels? The trailer for REBEL MOON – PART ONE: A CHILD OF FIRE drops tomorrow! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/DwEmkr0Fpo — Rebel Moon (@rebelmoon) November 11, 2023

What Is Rebel Moon About?

Rebel Moon follows residents of a peaceful colony at the edge of the galaxy that become threatened by a tyrannical leader. A young woman named Kora sets out to find great warriors on other worlds to help as they take a stand against Regent Ballsarius.

The film stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins.

While Rebel Moon doesn't hit Netflix until December 22nd, it will have a limited theatrical release. The catch, however, is that it will only be playing in the select theaters that are capable of showing 70mm IMAX film. One such theater is the Netflix-owned Egyptian in Los Angeles.

Rebel Moon Could've Been at Lucasfilm

Snyder has never been shy about his love for Star Wars, and he actually pitched the original idea to Lucasfilm at one point, in the hopes the company could produce it. Of course, that was just before Disney acquired Lucasfilm and went to work on more Star Wars movies.

"I was in production on Man of Steel," Snyder told Vanity Fair. "I had heard there were rumblings about possibly doing another three [Star Wars] movies at some point. My take was that, if you just let me have the IP, I'll make this cool movie, and I won't get in the way of anything you guys are doing."

The film eventually ended up at Netflix, and Snyder is using it as a launching point for a potential franchise, filled with original worlds, characters, and stories.

"The concept came from being at film school," said Snyder. "I think I had a pitch class — what would be a cool idea for a movie? And I was like, 'a defending-the-village space movie.' Only afterward, I thought it would fit in the Star Wars universe. Then it went all the way back around. It's been literally on the back burner for a long time. I don't even know if the burner was on for a lot of that time."