Red One: All the Very Real Christmas Mythology Featured in The Film

Christmas is just around the corner, and so are the holiday movies! Red One dropped in theaters way ahead of the season, and while most reviews weren’t exactly positive, the movie fully leans into classic Christmas mythology without overcomplicating things. In the story, Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) and Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans) join forces to save Santa Claus from a kidnapping, taking viewers on a ride through a world packed with traditions and nods to the timeless Christmas spirit.

Despite mixing in plenty of action and adventure — giving the genre a fresh twist — the movie thrives on its fantasy elements, capturing the wonder and charm that define the holiday season. After all, Christmas is all about blending festivity with a touch of magic, so what are the must-haves to get it just right? Red One dives headfirst into answering that and manages to nail it by fully embracing the essence of Christmas.

Santa Claus

It’s not Christmas without Santa Claus, and in Red One, he’s front and center — even if he’s been kidnapped. Played by J.K. Simmons, the movie shakes things up by giving us a version of Santa that breaks the mold. Instead of the typical jolly, round-bellied figure, he’s in great shape and serious about staying fit, which adds a fun twist to the character. But don’t worry — this fresh take doesn’t stray too far. Santa still has his magic and makes sure everything’s ready for December 25th. They even come up with a super creative way to explain how he pulls off delivering everything in just one night.

A big part of Christmas magic revolves around children, especially with the tradition of writing letters to Santa filled with wish lists for presents. This idea of tying gifts to good behavior traces back to Saint Nicholas, a 4th-century bishop celebrated for his kindness and generosity toward kids. Over time, this practice evolved, influenced by Christianity, into the holiday ritual we know today. Plus, the whole idea of him sneaking into houses through chimneys to drop off presents is another part of the story that just fills kids with wonder and excitement.

The Reindeer

You can’t think of Santa Claus without picturing his reindeer, the ones who make his worldwide Christmas Eve journey possible. But this iconic connection took centuries to develop, becoming firmly established in the 19th century. A big part of its popularity comes from advertising and commercial influences — Rudolph, for instance, was created as part of a promotional children’s book for the Montgomery Ward store, written by Robert L. May.

Also, the 1823 poem A Visit from St. Nicholas was the first to feature Santa’s sleigh being pulled by flying reindeer. It famously describes the animals soaring “more swiftly than eagles.” This ability is often attributed to Santa’s own magical powers, or some say it’s the enchanted nature of his sleigh that makes it possible. Curiously, over time, each of Santa’s reindeer ended up getting its own unique identity, with names like Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and, of course, Rudolph.

The choice of this specific animal ties closely to Santa’s North Pole home — reindeer are native to Arctic and cold regions, making them the perfect fit for his team. In the end, the reindeer aren’t just his ride; they’re an essential part of the magic and joy of the holiday season. This connection helped solidify their place in Christmas lore.

Krampus

Like every good story, Christmas has its dark side, and that’s where Krampus comes in. While Santa Claus rewards the good, Krampus is the terrifying figure who punishes the naughty children. At Christmas, the idea of good versus bad is central — good behavior brings rewards, while misbehavior leads to unpleasant consequences. Unlike Santa, Krampus isn’t a jolly, human figure; he’s depicted as a monstrous creature with horns and a hairy, fearsome appearance, much more like a real-life monster from folklore.

In Red One, Krampus plays a key role in the story. Portrayed by Kristofer Hivju, he’s depicted as the distant brother of Santa. On top of that, while the movie features the classic Nice List, it also introduces the Naughty List, which is said to be Krampus’s creation. Traditionally, he is known to carry a sack or basket, where he might take away disobedient children. His myth stems from ancient European pagan stories, which is why the creature’s not as widely recognized as other Christmas figures.

Red One is now in theaters.