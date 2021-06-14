Thor Star Jaimie Alexander Teases Red Sonja Movie Role

✖

Thor star Jaimie Alexander may have a role in the upcoming Red Sonja movie. Marvel fans already know that Alexander will return as Asgardian warrior Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder. She'll be sticking to the fantasy warrior mold if she joins Red Sonja, the film about the swords and sorcery comic book character inspired by the works of Conan the Barbarian creator Robert E. Howard. Alexander shared an Instagram story in which she suggested she's digging into the Red Sonja movie's script as "light reading" on a plane flight. That's not confirmation that she's in the movie, but it seems like she may have been offered a part.

Red Sonja already cast another Marvel Studios actor, Ant-Man and the Wasp's Hannah John-Kamen, as the title character. That would suggest Alexander should play a supporting character or possibly an antagonist if she joins the film.

Red Sonja comics writer Gail Simone is involved with the film. Joey Soloway co-wrote the film and will direct it. They previously compared their take on Red Sonja to Deadpool and The Dark Knight.

"I can really have so much fun with Red Sonja," Soloway told Deadline. "I see her a little bit more like the first kind of bad girl superhero. Sort of like the Batman of The Dark Knight or Deadpool, you know? The world is changing so much right now for superheroes, that I just really look forward to not only going to the edge of what I've ever written and directed before, but to the edge of the genre as well."

Roy Thomas and Barry Windsor-Smith created Red Sonja during their run on Marvel Comics' Conan the Barbarian series in the 1970s. The character is a composite of several other characters that Robert E. Howard created. Red Sonja's name and most of her character come from Howard's Red Sonya of Rogatino.

Red Sonja is a sword and sorcery genre heroine who has shown she can match Conan in skill and bravery. Her introduction was a big enough hit that Marvel gave the character a spinoff series. Marvel ceased publishing Red Sonja stories in 1986. Dynamite Entertainment has been the publisher of Sonja's adventures since 2005.

Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon will produce the film with Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman Films. Adrea Sperling of Topple and Yariv Lerner, Jeffrey Greenstein, Younger, Les Weldon, Joe Gatta, and Tanner Mobley of Millenium are also producers.

Millennium's Avi Lerner, Boaz Davidson, and Traver Short are executive producers, with Luke Lieberman for Red Sonja LLC. and Nick Barrucci of Dynamite Entertainment. Dorothy Canton will also be an executive producer.