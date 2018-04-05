‘Red Sonja’ Movie Gets A Writer

One would think that making a movie starring a scantily-clad woman swinging a massive sword would be a surefire success, but a Red Sonja remake has yet to come to fruition. Fans of the character are in luck, as a screenwriter has reportedly signed on to create a new draft of the comic book character, with Ashley Edward Miller being tapped by Millennium Films in hopes of bringing the project to life.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to faithfully adapt the amazing Hyborean world Robert E. Howard created, and inject it with Sonja’s intelligence, ferocity, and fearless humanity,” Miller shared in a statement. “I want people to love Sonja the way I love her, and walk out of the theater understanding why she’s so popular and enduring. Sonja is an icon.”

Miller is well-versed in the comic book world, having written the screenplays for both X-Men: First Class and Thor. He also wrote the script for a Big Trouble in Little China remake, as well as delving into the TV world with Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Fringe, and Black Sails.

Sonja first appeared in the 1934 novel The Shadow of the Vulture by Conan the Barbarian creator Howard. In 1973, the character was revived as a comic book hero and emerged in Conan the Barbarian #23. In 1975, the character got her own comic book and, more recently, Dynamite Comics gave Sonja her own series in 2005 which continues to run to this day.

In 1985, Brigitte Nielsen starred in a Red Sonja film, yet the lack of awareness of the character and underwhelming special effects resulted in the movie being poorly received, especially compared to the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring Conan films.

In 2010, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez attempted to craft a reboot of the film with then-girlfriend Rose McGowan, with the film even beginning production. Unfortunately, the actress suffered injuries on set which resulted in the production being shut down permanently.

The following year, Simon West was reportedly developing a Red Sonja film with both Amber Heard and Megan Fox rumored to have been attached, although that iteration of the project also never came to fruition.

Here’s hoping this new incarnation of the film actually moves forward, as the last news about the project was Christopher Cosmo being hired to write a script in 2015 which, apparently, didn’t pan out.

[H/T Deadline]