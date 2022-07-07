Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell Are Teaming Up For New Comedy Directed by Nick Stoller

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are both beloved actors in Hollywood, and soon they will be sharing the screen in a new wedding comedy. The duo has signed on for an untitled project through Amazon Studios, which will be helmed by Nicholas Stoller who is best known for directing the Neighbors movies and the upcoming Bros. According to Variety, Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners, Hello Sunshine and Gloria Sanchez.

Not much is known about the upcoming film, but Variety reports that it "involves two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend." Yesterday, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share the news. "Beyond excited for this," she wrote in her stories. You can check out a screenshot below:

In addition to their new film, both Witherspoon and Ferrell have some exciting projects in the works. Witherspoon is returning to play fan-favorite character Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3. The movie does not yet have a release date, but is expected to come out sometime in 2023. The Office and The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling is set to write the film with Brooklyn Nine-Nine producer Dan Goor. It was also recently announced that Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine will be partnering with the NFT collective World of Women to develop its universe of characters into a franchise, with the goal of creating feature films, scripted television shows, unscripted television shows, and educational events.

As for Ferrell, the actor is one of the many stars who will be featured in the highly-anticipated Barbie movie, which is being directed by Greta Gerwig. Margot Robbie will star as Barbie with Ryan Gosling playing Ken. The cast will also include Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Micheal Cera, Hari Nef, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Alexandra Shipp. In addition to Barbie, Ferrell will also soon be seen starring opposite Ryan Reynolds in Spirited, "a musical project based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol." Spirited was written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, who worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies.

